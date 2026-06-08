Haryanvi Singer Pepsi Sharma Dies at 38 Due to Heart Attack – Report

The Haryanvi music industry is in mourning today, June 8, 2026, following the sudden passing of beloved folk singer Pepsi Sharma. The artist, whose real name was Yashpal, was just 38 years old when he succumbed to a heart attack. News of his untimely demise has left fans, fellow artistes, and the Haryanvi entertainment fraternity deeply shocked and saddened. Salim Kumar Dies at 56: Malayalam Superstar Mammootty Pens Emotional Tribute, Says 'Your Departure Has Become an Unending Sorrow'.

Haryanvi Singer Pepsi Sharma No More

According to a Free Press Journal report, Pepsi Sharma experienced sudden chest pain at his home on Monday morning. Family members and neighbours quickly rushed him to a nearby hospital, where medical staff initiated treatment. Despite immediate medical efforts, his condition remained critical, and doctors tragically declared him dead. The rapid onset of his illness and subsequent passing have caused immense concern among his loyal listeners.

Who Was Pepsi Sharma?

Pepsi Sharma, born Yashpal, was a celebrated figure in the Haryanvi folk music scene, known for his distinctive voice and profound connection with regional audiences. Hailing from Patla village in the Niwari region of Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh, he carved out a unique identity through his performances of folk art and Ragini singing. His ability to blend traditional culture with modern presentation set him apart.

Beyond his singing prowess, Sharma was also recognised as a comedian, composer, and dynamic live stage performer. He frequently graced stages at various cultural events, fairs, and Ragini competitions across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana, captivating audiences with his energetic acts.

Notable Works and Collaborations

Pepsi Sharma's discography boasts several popular tracks that resonated deeply with Haryanvi music lovers. Among his most famous songs are "Patla Dupatta Tera Muh Dikhe" and "Are Re Meri Jaan O Radha." Other well-received songs include "Tere Te Pyar Bhole," "Kholi Wala Chimate Wala Baba," and "Laya Barat Laya." Chinese Actor Jin Ze Dies at 33; Agency Confirms News and Requests Privacy.

He was also notable for his engaging stage competitions. In 2017, Pepsi Sharma's Ragini competition with fellow Haryanvi star Sapna Chaudhary gained significant attention, with its video becoming highly popular on social media and YouTube, accumulating millions of views. His passing marks a significant loss for the Haryanvi music and cultural landscape, leaving an irreplaceable void.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).