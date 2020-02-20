Rihanna Birthday Special: From 'Fly' With Nicki Minaj to 'What's My Name' With Drake, Here's Looking At the Singer's Best Collaborations (Watch Videos)

Rihanna Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rihanna is one of the most talented artists in the music industry. There's hardly anything the Barbadian singer can't do. The singer-songwriter-turned-actress is a massive persona in Hollywood and has a fan following of millions. The singer has given us some of the biggest hits over the years and we bet the best thing about Rihanna songs is that they never leave your playlists. From sombre numbers like "Unfaithful" to club hits like "We Found Love", the singer literally has a song for every mood. Rihanna and Hassan Jameel Breakup: The Real Reason why the Couple Decided to Part Ways.

Another amazing thing about RiRi is that she has some of the best collaborations. The singer knows how to belt out hits by collaborating with other big artists. There's no doubt that she absolutely loves rap and hence has over the years team up with major artists such as Eminem, Drake, Jay-Z etc. As Rihanna celebrates her birthday on February 20 and turns 32, we look at some of her best collaborations.

1.Fly

There's no doubt that one of the most powerful combinations has been RiRi and Nicki Minaj for the song "Fly". The duo have amazingly significant voices and for.a song like this, one couldn't have asked for anything else.

2. Talk That Talk

Rihanna has collaborated with Jay-Z for a number of songs but we certainly love this one. Among their many hits together including "Umbrella," this one has something more special about it. We believe that only Jay-Z could have pulled off those lines in a track that is actually all Rihanna centric.

3. Love The Way You Lie

There's no denying that one of Rihanna's most successful collaborations has been with Eminem. Their song "Love The Way You Lie" is still loved by fans and is a powerful track on toxic relationships. It smashed almost every record in the book and won a ton of awards. Rihanna Teases Fans With Her New Album R9 Using Dancing Puppy Meme (Watch Video).

4. What's My Name

Another killer combination is for sure Rihanna and Drake. "What's My Name" has all the elements of a hit song written all over it. The reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming Rihanna's third chart-topper in 2010. It also received a nod at the Grammys for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

We hope you enjoyed our list of Rihanna's best collabs. Do tell us in the comments which are your favourite Rihanna songs. Blast up the speakers and enjoy her birthday with some of these tracks.