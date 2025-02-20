Famous People Born on February 20: February 20 is the birthdate of several notable personalities across various fields. Music icon Rihanna, known for her chart-topping hits, and legendary Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain were born on this day. Comedian and TV host Trevor Noah and actress Chelsea Peretti also share this birthday. The list includes Hollywood star Miles Teller, supermodel Cindy Crawford, and businesswoman Ivana Trump. In the sports world, Rohan Gavaskar, son of cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, was born on this day. Jiah Khan's birth anniversary on February 20 remembers the talented actress known for her impactful performances in Bollywood. Other notable names include Enzo Ferrari, founder of Ferrari, and Bollywood actors Patralekha, Annu Kapoor, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, making February 20 a day of diverse talent. February 20, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date.

Famous February 20 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Rihanna Kurt Cobain (1967-1994) Trevor Noah Chelsea Peretti Ivana Trump (1949-2022) Cindy Crawford Miles Teller Enzo Ferrari (1898-1988) Jiah Khan (1988-2013) Patralekha Annu Kapoor Priyanshu Chatterjee Rohan Gavaskar

