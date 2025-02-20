February 20, 2025, Special Days: February 20, 2025, is marked by several special observances worldwide. It is World Day of Social Justice, promoting fairness and equality in societies. India celebrates Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day and Mizoram State Day, honouring their statehood anniversaries. Religious observances include Shabari Jayanti, commemorating the devotion of Saint Shabari, and Masik Kalashtami and Masik Krishna Janmashtami, both significant in Hindu traditions. Other notable days include World Anthropology Day, recognising the study of human societies, and World Cholangiocarcinoma Day, raising awareness about bile duct cancer. Fun observances like National Cherry Pie Day, National Muffin Day, and No Politics Day add a lighter touch to the date. There are several famous February 20 birthdays and birth anniversaries. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 20, 2025 (Thursday)

Anti-Valentine Week Day 6 - Missing Day Shabari Jayanti Masik Kalashtami in February 2025 Masik Krishna Janmashtami in February 2025 Mizoram State Day Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day World Day of Social Justice World Anthropology Day World Cholangiocarcinoma Day National Cherry Pie Day National Day of Solidarity with Muslim Arab and South Asian Immigrants National Handcuff Day National Leadership Day National Muffin Day National Student Volunteer Day No Politics Day

Famous February 20 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Rihanna Kurt Cobain (1967-1994) Trevor Noah Chelsea Peretti Ivana Trump (1949-2022) Cindy Crawford Miles Teller Enzo Ferrari (1898-1988) Jiah Khan (1988-2013) Patralekha Annu Kapoor Priyanshu Chatterjee Rohan Gavaskar

