Sapna Chaudhary Cooks Food for the Needy With Delhi Police (Watch Video)

Sapna Chaudhary (Photo Credits: YouTube/Instagram)

The celebrity status of Sapna Chaudhary is unparalleled in Haryana. The performer was recently spotted helping the police during the lockdown, which has been imposed across the country during the novel coronavirus outbreak. Sapna can be seen helping the police force of her locality, Najafgarh in Delhi, in making pooris for the needy. How noble. "Today, I feel proud to say that I live in Najafgarh," she said. Sapna Chaudhary Asked By Police to Join Gurgaon Accident Probe.

Sapna said that she doesn't like to flaunt her charity. "If you are doing something for someone, do not show it off as if you've broken a mountain. Everyone helps each other. " Sapna also raised concern against the wastage of food during the time of the pandemic.

This is not the first time that Sapna is making headlines with the police during the lockdown. Earlier, one of her songs hogged up limelight again when a video went viral. It was not Sapna, but the Itawa police were making a certain person dance to the tunes of one of Sapna's song. The video caused the authorities to launch an enquiry into the matter. Sapna Chaudhary's Dance Programme Erupts in Ruckus in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

Watch The Video of Sapna Making Food Here:

During the lockdown, Sapna Chaudhary will also hold a 'Positivity Concert' from her home for the nation. The digital concert was supposed to be held on May 3, but the performer changed the date to May 15, in respect of the passing of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.