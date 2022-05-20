Mohanlal, Unni Mukundan and Anu Sithara-starrer 12th Man was released on Disney+ Hotstar on May 20. Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, the synopsis of the movie reads, "Eleven friends get together for a bachelor party, but the celebrations go awry because of a phone call and a death. A drunk cop steps in to unravel the mystery." Having said that, as per the reviews, the mystery-thriller flick has garnered positive reactions from the critics and netizens. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the OTT platform, 12th Man got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. 12th Man Movie Review: Mohanlal Turns Desi Hercule Poirot in Jeethu Joseph's Twisty Murder-Mystery That Keeps You Guessing Till the End.

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as 12th Man movie download, 12th Man movie download in 720p HD, 12th Man movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like 12th Man Full Movie Download, 12th Man Tamilrockers, 12th Man Tamilrockers HD Download, 12th Man Movie Download Pagalworld, 12th Man Movie Download Filmyzilla, 12th Man Movie Download Openload, 12th Man Movie Download Tamilrockers, 12th Man Movie Download Movierulz, 12th Man Movie Download 720p, 12th Man Full Movie Download 480p, 12th Man Full Movie Download bolly4u, 12th Man Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, 12th Man Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film.

Watch 12th Man Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a film has been leaked and surfaced online for download and free watch. Unfortunately, every movie falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions were taken against these pirated sites, but even after getting blocked, the websites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps in future. 12th Man Teaser: Mohanlal’s Malayalam Thriller by Jeethu Joseph About Three Phases of Life Looks Mind-Blowing (Watch Video).

For the unversed, 12th Man sees Mohanlal as DYSP Chandrashekhar, Unni Mukundan as Zacharia and Anu Sithara as Merin in major roles. Apart from them , the flick also stars Saiju Kurup, Rahul Madhav, Aditi Ravi, Priyanka Nair, Leona Lishoy and Anu Mohan, among others. 12th Man is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2022 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).