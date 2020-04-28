3 Yrs Of Baahubali 2: Rana Daggubati Shares A BTS Still With Prabhas And We Just Love It

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati on the sets of Baahubali 2 (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The epic movie Baahubali: The Conclusion is celebrating its third year anniversary. The moment in the history that goes beyond anyone's imagination. The first film showed its potential when it became the first dubbed Hindi film to earn over Rs 100 crore. But nobody thought Baahubali 2 will go far ahead of that. It is still the highest-grossing Indian film in the history of Indian Cinema. It's Hindi dubbed version has earned Rs 500 crore and more. So you can imagine how important the film is for the Indian Cinema. No wonder that the cast is ecstatic to share stuff from the movie on their social media accounts. Rana Daggubati, who played the cruel Bhallal Dev, shared a BTS picture of Prabhas and him, sharing the throne of Mahishmati. RRR Breaks Baahubali 2 Pre-Release Business Record As per Trade Sources

Bhallala Dev would have never agreed to it but Rana looks super pleased to share it with his brother Amrendra Bahubali Aka Prabhas. That's why behind the scene footages are so amazing to watch.

This pictures sums up the joy!!3YrsOfMightyBaahubali2 pic.twitter.com/A8yw5RpFf7 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 28, 2020

Baahubali 2 didn't just create mass hysteria here but abroad too. Even Doctor Strange's director Scott Derrickson couldn't help but talk about it on Twitter. Well, that's brilliant this whole series was.