Mumbai, September 16: Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is a tall figure in Telugu cinema, and also a great repertoire in Hindi cinema, has sent his best wishes to PM Narendra Modi ahead of his 75th birthday. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of his first meeting with the Prime Minister. He recollected how he was bowled over by his memory, and the special message that PM Modi shared with him. He also shared a video of himself talking to the camera, and recollected his first meeting with him.

He said in the video, “The first time I met him was in 2014 in Gandhinagar and I think I actually manifested that whole meeting and had been a great admirer of him, what he's been doing for Gujarat and I was following him for quite some time, actually before that and when the call came that I can meet Modi ji, I was in a jiffy, I was there and I was in Gandhinagar. He said, ‘My family's friends, my friends not the immediate family or anything and they have told many nice things about you’. It seems when the children went to you to ask for photographs, you immediately obliged and though there was a lot of security around you and all of that, you called them and took a photograph, you don't even know who they are, but you obliged”. Narendra Modi 75th Birthday Special: Notable Quotes by Prime Minister of India on Governance, Casteism, Constitution and More.

He went on, “Modi ji said, ‘Recently, when I met all of these people, my friends, they were telling me this, we met South superstar Nagarjun and this is what happened’, and I was shocked, it felt very good and he said, he told me keep that humility always, this is one thing I remember, he said you should keep that humility, humility is very important for human beings and also the empathy, the empathy which you had then, keep that always in your life. This is what my takeaway from Gandhinagar is. So, this whole meeting happened, it was triggered by Modi ji himself”.

The actor further mentioned, “In his ‘Mann Ki Baat', it was my father's centenary year and he mentioned my father, saying that Akhineni Nageshwar Rao, one of the legends, it all came from there actually, legends of the Indian diaspora, Indian cinema and because of people like him, today Indian film industry is like this and that and he mentioned my father”. He sent his best wishes to PM a day prior to his 75th birthday, as he said, “Sir, we want you to be healthy and prosper, sir, but we want you, we want you again, that is the only message I can say, we want you, India needs you”. Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes and Images: Celebrate Indian PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday on 17 September.

'A Moment of Inspiration, Kindness & Life Lessons'

As Shri @narendramodi ji approaches his 75th birthday, I look back at my very first meeting with him in 2014 — a moment of inspiration, kindness & life lessons. Wishing him an early happy birthday with prayers for his good health & continued leadership. #MYMODISTORY #ModiAt75… pic.twitter.com/Ycimd66sMd — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 16, 2025

“As a person, I feel following his life from behind, he sacrificed a lot, a lot of his life, his personal family, his personal life, I am sure he must have had a lot of personal wishes, things to do, all of that, he sacrificed it, he had only one thing, he wanted to make India a very great country”, he added. He wrote in his X, formerly Twitter, post, "As Shri @narendramodi ji approaches his 75th birthday, I look back at my very first meeting with him in 2014 — a moment of inspiration, kindness & life lessons. Wishing him an early happy birthday with prayers for his good health & continued leadership. #MYMODISTORY #ModiAt75 #HappyBirthdayModiji".

