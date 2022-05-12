The recent Acharya, featuring megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan, turned out to be a box office disaster. Ram Charan is reportedly making up for the losses, as many investors who hoped for a blockbuster invested a lot of money and lost money. Acharya: Producers of Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s Film Go for Early OTT Release To Make Up for Theatrical Losses.

Following the film's lukewarm reception around the world, a distributor recently wrote Chiranjeevi an open letter requesting compensation for the losses. Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Acharya' failed to impress, despite the fact that Telugu's most-hyped father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan appeared together on screen. Acharya Movie Review: Chiranjeevi – Ram Charan’s Action Drama Receives Mixed Response From Twitterati.

Furthermore, with Koratala Siva on board, the investors did not expect the film to be such a disaster. The news that Ram Charan is planning to compensate a portion of the film's losses has sparked hope among buyers and distributors, who have suffered huge losses. Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Godfather', 'Bholaa Shankar', and a couple of other movies.

