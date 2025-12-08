Mumbai, December 08: It’s human to make mistakes; do it often enough, and you might just become a politician. As the year draws to a close, 2025 has once again proven that controversy is the language many political leaders speak most fluently. From off-the-cuff remarks that sparked diplomatic side-eyes to gaffes so bizarre they instantly became internet lore, politicians across India have delivered a steady stream of eyebrow-raising sound bites.

Unable to hold their horses, politicians in India more often than not end up creating a stir with their bold and often ill-thought-out utterances. From BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's sexist jibe involving Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat labelling Parsis as "plunderers", to Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury barking "bhow bhow" while talking to reporters outside the Parliament, these bizarre remarks or statements by the politicians are enough to make you facepalm.

Ramesh Bidhuri and the 'Priyanka Gandhi Cheek ' Remark

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri courted a massive controversy during the Delhi Elections 2025 when he said that he would make the roads of his Assembly constituency as smooth as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's cheeks if he won the polls. ‘Roads Like Priyanka Gandhi’s Cheeks’: Row Over BJP Leader Ramesh Bidhuri’s Reference to Roads Citing Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi.

‘Roads Like Priyanka Gandhi’s Cheeks’: Ramesh Bidhuri During Delhi Polls Campaign

#RameshBidhuri ka Priyanka Gandhi ji par diya gaya bayan mahilao ke prati unki galat soch ko dikhata hai, jo bahut hi sharmnaak aur nindniya hai. Iske liye Narendra Modi aur Ramesh Bidhuri ko Priyanka Gandhi aur Delhi ki mahilaon se naak ragad kar maafi maangni chahiye.#Delhi pic.twitter.com/hnQVkhFbD8 — Karbari Ansari (@karbari_ansari) January 5, 2025

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and the Parsis

In his address at the 56th graduation ceremony of the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University in Surat, Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, controversially remarked that foreign invaders, including Parsis and Jews, came to India “to loot the country,” citing the lack of unity among Indians at the time.

Acharya Devvrat 'Came to Plunder Country' Remark on Parsi Community

Ram Chander Jangra’s Infamous 'S pirit of Bravery' Remark

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra found himself in soup for his rather insensitive remark on the 26 tourists killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. The tourists lacked the “spirit of bravery” and died with “folded hands”, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra said, adding that proper training under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Agniveer scheme could have reduced the casualties. BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra Sparks Outrage Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Remarks; Says Tourists Should Have Fought Back, Widows Lacked ‘Veerangna’ Spirit (Watch Video).

Ram Chander Jangra Says Pahalgam Tourists Lacked 'S pirit of Bravery'

Women tourists who lost husbands in Pehalgam Terror attack lacked warrior spirit. Says Rajya Sabha BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra. “Wahan par jo hamari veerangnayein behane thee, jinki maang ka sindoor chheen liya gaya, Veerangna ka bhaav nahin tha, josh nahin tha, jazba nahin tha,… pic.twitter.com/EWP5qaA3TU — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 26, 2025

Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan’s 'Suicide Bomb in Pakistan' Line

Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said he is willing to go to Pakistan "wearing a suicide bomb", a remark that came amid simmering tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in May. Khan's remarks came during a press conference when he said he is "ready to fight" if India needs to go to war against Pakistan.

'Will Wear Suicide Bomb, Go To Pakistan': BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan says, "I am ready to sacrifice myself for the country. If the central government and the Prime Minister permit, I will go to Pakistan as a suicide bomber... We (Indian muslims) have nothing to do with Pakistan, we hate… pic.twitter.com/Q8hnbfn66z — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

Vijay Shah and the 'Sister of Terrorists' Remark After Operation Sindoor

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vijay Shah had to apologise multiple times for his controversial “sister of terrorists” remark on Indian Army’s Colonel Sofia Qureshi. Shah's comments, perceived as branding Colonel Qureshi a "sister of the same community as terrorists," drew sharp criticism from Indians.

'Sister of Terrorists': MP Minister Vijay Shah Courts Controversy

BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh and close aide of @narendramodi, Vijay Shah, is calling Col Sofiya Qureshi the ‘sister of Pahalgam terrorists.’ A highly decorated officer is being insulted only because of her religion. When will you take action on him @narendramodi ! pic.twitter.com/kTEOKZYH2X — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) May 13, 2025

Kangana Ranaut’s 'No Fund' Claim During Mandi Flood Visit

For BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut, controversy is rarely far behind. While inspecting flood-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut made bizarre remarks when she said she neither had a Cabinet post nor had funds for disaster relief. However, she stressed that she was making efforts to get financial assistance from the Centre. "I do not have any funds for disaster relief or hold any Cabinet post. MPs have work that was limited to Parliament. We are very small in the scheme of things. But, I can help to get disaster funds from the Centre," Mandi MP Ranaut told news agency ANI.

'No Cabinet, No Funds': Kangana Ranaut During Mandi Visit

Mithun Chakraborty's Bizarre Response To Bilawal Bhutto

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty's bizarre remark came when he was responding to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's war threat over India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty. "Agar aisi baatein karte rahenge aur hamari khopdi sanak gayi toh phir ek ke baad ek BrahMos chalega... We have also thought of building a dam where 140 crore people will pee. After that, we will open the dam, and a tsunami will occur. I have nothing against the people of Pakistan. I have said all of this for him (Bilawal Bhutto)," Chakraborty said.

Mithun Chakraborty's Blunt Warning to Bilawal Bhutto

#WATCH | Kolkata, WB: On Bilawal Bhutto's reported statement on Indus Water Treaty, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty says, "...Agar aisi baatein karte rahenge aur hamari khopdi sanak gayi toh phir ek ke baad ek BrahMos chalega... We have also thought of building a dam where 140… pic.twitter.com/biXisYeFzM — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2025

'British Agent': Inder Singh Parmar on Raja Ram Mohan Roy

Madhya Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Inder Singh Parmar sparked a controversy by saying that social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy was a "British agent" who started a "vicious cycle of religious conversion". After facing widespread flak, the MP Higher Education Minister apologised, claiming his remark was a "slip of the tongue".

Inder Singh Parmar's Bizarre Comment on Raja Ram Mohan Roy

Renuka Choudhary’s “Bhow Bhow” Finale

The political storm started when Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury brought a stray dog to Parliament. Renuka Chowdhury defended her action, remarking that 'those sitting inside Parliament bite, not dogs,' and later mimicked a barking sound at reporters when asked about a potential privilege motion. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned her conduct, with leaders demanding strict action for allegedly insulting parliamentary dignity.

Renuka Says 'Bhow Bhow' on Reports of Privilege Motion Against Her

Renuka Chowdhury is a Rajya Sabha MP from the Congress. pic.twitter.com/2C1s5bYe15 — Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) December 3, 2025

The year 2025 was surely a pivotal year for India as a nation. And it's ending on a rather spicy note as well. The Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, is gearing up for a special discussion on Monday, December 8, to celebrate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. The Winter session of Parliament commenced on December 01 and will continue till December 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2025 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).