After a hectic RRR promotion tour in Japan, actor Ram Charan has hit the safari trail in Africa. The actor is currently in Kenya, taking in the sights and sounds of the rich wildlife from close quarters. Ram Charan is vacationing in the most untouched and untamed part of Africa with his family and friends and appears to be enjoying every moment in the lap of nature. RRR in Japan: Ram Charan – Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Jr NTR – Lakshmi Pranathi Are All Smiles as They Walk Hand in Hand at Shibuya Crossing (Watch Video).

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the actor could be seen driving around, cooking eggs along with the locals and also taking pictures of big cats in their natural habitat. Is SS Rajamouli in Hideo Kojima’s Next Game? Famed Video Game Creator 3D Scans Director of RRR (View Pic).

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana had earlier shared pics of their sojourn in Japan. The actor, along with co-star Jr NTR, and RRR director S.S. Rajamouli had toured Japan to promote the movie, which recently had its theatrical release there. RRR became a pan-India hit this year, grossing more than Rs 1,000 crore.

