Congratulations to director Akhil Marar for winning the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5. Well, Akhil Marar was one of the strong contestant in Mohan Lal's Bigg Boss S5 show. Undoubtedly, he was a complete entertainment package. Be it his humorous avatars, brilliant gaming, and funny banter with Sobha, Akhil always kept his viewers entertained and positive about his actions. Well, he was criticized for his anger issues and alleged misogynist ideologies. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Winner: Akhil Marar Takes the Trophy on Mohanlal's Reality Show (View Pics).

Even host Mohanlal also criticized his overconfidence in the show but that didn't let down Akhil's morale. His love for fellow inmates was appreciated too and the audience simply loved his thought process and representation.

Who is Akhil Marar?

Akhil Marar is an Indian film director who works in the Malayalam film industry. He made his debut as a director in 2021 with the film Oru Thathvika Avalokanam, actors Joju George, Aju Varghese, and Abhirami played key roles in the film. Well, the film was a commercial success and Marar was praised for his direction. Oru Thathvika Avalokanam won several awards, including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Director. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: Mohanlal Promises Action Against Akhil Marar In New Promo For His Controversial Statement on Lynched Tribal Youth Madhu (Watch Video)

The top five contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 were Akhil Marar, Shobha, Junais, Reneesha, and Shiju. Total of eighteen contestants participated in the show- Serena Ann Johnson, Aniyan Mithun, Rinosh George, Vishnu Joshi, Anu Joseph, Sagar Surya, Shruthi Lakshmi, Anjus Rosh, Omar Lulu, Manisha KS, Sridevi Menon, Lakshmi Lachu, Gopika Gopi, Angelina Maria, and Hana. Sabu, Manikuttan, and Dilsha have won the Bigg Boss show so far.

