Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5 has found its winner in Akhil Marar. The reality show is hosted by Mohanlal had its grand launch on March 26. The show welcomed 18 contestants from different walks of life. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: Mohanlal Bursts Out in Laughter After Contestant Rinosh George Answers ‘FART’ as Answer to a Riddle (Watch Viral Video).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)