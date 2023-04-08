In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5 things are about to get serious. Host Mohanlal will share his opinion on the controversial statement that in-house contestant Akhil Marar said to his fellow contestant Sagar and called him Madhu. Marar mocked Sagar for stealing food from the kitchen and he said, "Are you Madhu to steal rice from the kitchen? Go and steal something else. He will also face the same consequence as Attappady Madhu." As soon as the video went live streaming, Akhil Marar was highly criticized and shamed by the viewers. It is to be heard that an organisation even filed a case against Marar for his offensive statement. Now, things are taking a huge turn, Bigg Boss Malayalam. Madhu Lynching Case: Special Court in Kerala Convicts 13 People for Killing of Tribal Man in 2018 in Palakkad.

The show host Mohanlal will be seen sharing his opinion on the controversial statement in the upcoming episode. He will be taking the topic and question Akhil, why he made such comments disrespecting martyr Madhu. Bigg Boss never tolerated any such controversial comments or statements previously and have always tried to resolve issues created by the contestants while they are in the house. "One of the contestants has disrespectfully used the name and mocked martyr Madhu. It was highly regretful and shouldn't have been done. We have already spoken to the contestant about it and due action will be taken in this regard," the actor and host said in the video.

For those unaware of Madhu Lynching Case, In February 2018 Madhu, a man suffering from mental illness, who led a solitary life in caves and forests, was lynched by a mob alleging theft in Attapadi in Palakkad district. Kerala Court sentenced 13 accused persons for beating to death a tribal man in Palakkad district of the state for allegedly stealing food articles in 2018. The accused will serve a punishment of 10 years jail term, public prosecutor Rajesh M Menon said.

