Telugu star Allu Arjun, who recently recovered from Covid-19, has now ensured that his staff members above the age of 45 and their families are vaccinated. The actor has overlooked all arrangements and is ensuring that the process is easy for them. Pushpa: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu Film to Release in Two Parts.

"Arjun has always looked after the well-being of his employees like his family, and has also gone a step ahead and ensured that the family members of his core team, who are aged above 45, are vaccinated," said a source. Allu Arjun Hugs His Kids Tightly As He Meets Them After 15 Days of Quarantine (Watch Video).

The actor tested positive for Covid-19 in April end and was under home quarantine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2021 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).