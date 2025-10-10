On World Mental Health Day 2025, Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone opened up about the harsh realities of the Indian film industry, including gender bias, lack of organisation, and unequal working conditions. In a candid interview with CNBC-TV18, the actress addressed past controversies surrounding her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and the Telugu epic sequel Kalki 2898 AD, both starring Prabhas, sharing her perspective with clarity and insight. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Make First Public Appearance As Parents in Abu Dhabi Ad; Fans Praise Deepika’s Hijab Look and the Couple’s Playful Banter (Watch Video)

Deepika Padukone Defends Eight-Hour Work Shift

Deepika highlighted that her demand to work 8-hour shifts as a new mother had become a subject of intense speculation online. She explained, “By virtue of being a woman if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars in the Indian film industry have been working for 8 hours for years and it's never made headlines.” She added, “I don't want to take names now and make this into this whole thing but it's very commonly, publicly known about a lot of male actors who have been working for 8 hours for years. A lot of them work only Monday to Friday, they do not work on weekends.”

Deepika Padukone Calls Bollywood ‘Disorganised’

The actress stressed that the issue is not individual actors but systemic disorganisation in Bollywood. “While the Indian film industry is termed an industry, we have never really worked like an industry. We are a very disorganised industry, and I think it is time that we brought in some sort of system into this culture,” Deepika said. ‘Badminton for All’: Deepika Padukone Announces Expansion of Padukone School of Badminton on Her Father’s Birthday.

Deepika Padukone Advocates Workplace Change

She also addressed her efforts to create positive changes behind the scenes, adding, “I have been very vocal about this, that surely but surely I am focused on bringing about change in the workplace as far as the Indian film industry is concerned because it is brutal… And I think we have a tendency of working in a way that is 'chalta hai'. If a system has been working well for this long, then why shake the apple cart? And I have never really been that person. I am always looking at how can we better something?” Deepika Padukone Hilariously Trolls Ranveer Singh in Meme About Taking His Advice After Making Her Own Decision; Check Post.

Deepika Padukone Responds to Backlash Over Eight-Hour Work Shift

Regarding the pushback she faced for requesting 8-hour shifts, Deepika remarked, “I have done this at many levels; this is not new to me. I think, even as far as pay is concerned, I have had to deal with whatever comes with it. I don’t even know what to call it, but I am someone who has always fought my battles silently. And for some strange reason, sometimes they become public which is not the way I know and not the way I’ve been brought up. But yes, to fight my battles silently and in a dignified way is the way I know.”

Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Movies

Despite losing two major projects, Deepika continues to have exciting work lined up. She will soon be seen in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan and also in the upcoming project with Atlee and Allu Arjun. By speaking out on World Mental Health Day 2025, Deepika has not only addressed personal controversies but also shed light on the broader need for fairer, more organised, and gender-sensitive practices in Bollywood, encouraging healthier workplace conditions for all. Deepika Padukone Reacts on Becoming First Indian Actress To Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (See Post)

Deepika Padukone Appointed ‘Mental Health Ambassador’ by MoHFW

In an additional development, Deepika Padukone Founder, Live Love Laugh (LLL) Foundation, has been appointed as the first-ever ‘Mental Health Ambassador’ by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

