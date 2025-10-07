Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently made their first public appearance as parents in a new ad, capturing fans’ attention with their fresh look and playful chemistry. Shot in Abu Dhabi, the ad highlights peaceful locations and moments of personal reflection, offering a glimpse into the couple’s charming interactions. Deepika Padukone Hilariously Trolls Ranveer Singh in Meme About Taking His Advice After Making Her Own Decision; Check Post.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's New AD - Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Charm Fans in New Ad

In the ad, Ranveer admires an ancient artifact at a museum, joking, “90 AD — can you imagine this level of detailing back then? Sometimes I wonder, what would my pose be if they made a statue of me!” Deepika responds with a smile, “You definitely deserve to be in a museum.” The duo continues their engaging conversation with Ranveer asking, “Do you ever wonder what we would be like if we grew up somewhere else?” Deepika thoughtfully replies, “Interesting. There are some places that ask us questions we don’t ask ourselves.” The ad further emphasises introspection as Ranveer says, “There are some places that just let us listen. Let me show you…” Deepika adds, “It’s amazing how silence can feel like someone is speaking back.” The poetic conclusion sees Ranveer saying, “It’s just Abu Dhabi. It’s like a pause button,” and Deepika reflecting, “We travel to see the world, but sometimes we end up seeing ourselves.” Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Dazzle in Ethnic Outfits As They Get Clicked After Attending a Wedding; Don’t Miss the ‘Don 3’ Actor’s Gentlemanly Charm!

Fans Reactions

Fans Praise Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Hijab Look and Chemistry

Fans flooded social media with admiration for the couple. Many praised Deepika’s elegant hijab, with one user writing, “She looks amazing with hijab,” and another commenting, “This gorgeous hijab gave a glamorous look to Deepika.” Several highlighted the couple’s respect for Arab culture, while others gushed over their chemistry, writing, “Queen and King at Royal land,” and “These two truly look made for each other every time they are together,” another wrote, "We get it now why always spend their family vacation in Abu Dhabi." Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Reveal Dua’s Face and Introduce Her to Paparazzi; New Parents Request Privacy for Their Daughter (Watch Video)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Deepika Padukone has two major projects lined up, one with Shah Rukh Khan’s King, alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan and director Atlee’s action drama, tentatively titled AA22xA6, co-starring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. Fans eagerly await the star couple’s upcoming performances in these diverse roles, from high-octane action to intense drama.

