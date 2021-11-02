Director Sundar C's horror-comedy 'Aranmanai 3', which is running in theatres across the state, will release on OTT platform ZEE5 Tamil on November 12. Actor Arya, who plays the lead in the film along with Raashi Khanna and Andrea Jeremiah, posted a video clip on Twitter confirming the news. Aranmanai 3 Review: Arya and Raashi Khanna’s Horror-Comedy Garners Mixed Response From Netizens.

The third part of the immensely popular and hugely successful 'Aranmanai' franchise released in theatres on October 14. While the earlier two parts of the 'Aranmanai' franchise were shot on sets erected for the purpose, this part was shot in a real palace in Gujarat called the Wankaner Palace, where the entire crew stayed for a period of 40 days. Ratatapata Song From Aranmanai 3: Arya Grooves With the Glamorous Raashi Khanna in This Peppy Track by Arivu (Watch Video).

Check Out Raashi Khanna's Tweet Below:

The film, presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin on behalf of Red Giant Films and produced by Khushbu Sundar on behalf of Avni Cinemax, features a big star cast including the late actor Vivekh and popular comedian Yogi Babu. Music for the film is by Sathya and cinematography is by U.K. Senthil Kumar.

