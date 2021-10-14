Finally, the third instalment of Tamil horror comedy Aranmanai is out in the theatres today (October 14) for the audiences. Starring Arya, Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles, Aranmanai 3 directed by Sundar C. Aranmanai 3 has lots of hopes attached to it and revolves around a haunted palace. On that note, early reviews of the film are out and it sees netizens divided. While some are lauding the flick, there are few who are disappointed too. Check out the Twitter review of the flick below. Aranmanai 3 Trailer: Arya and Raashi Khanna’s Spooky Film Is a Mysterious Story About Angry Spirits and a Haunted Palace (Watch Video).

Oh!

The VFX & CG shots used in the climax will be astounding. (Hero) - #Arya’s role will have more weightage comparing with Aranmanai 1 & 2. Flashback portion will be more women centric & more emotional compared with 1 & 2. Yogi babu & Vivek’s comedy worked out well. #Aranmanai3 pic.twitter.com/T8iQmDLWcM — KARTHIK DP  (@dp_karthik) October 8, 2021

Nice!

First half ok good one not too much bad family audience will definitely like this interval twist really doesn't expect this 💥🔥 songs illama iruntha worth one than songs lam waste of time intha movie ku 🙂#Aranmanai3 #Master #Beast https://t.co/wY3Jc7SJza — Dhanu Dhanu (@dhanudhanu02) October 14, 2021

Really?

We go to sundar c movies for what? Story? Screenplay? NO.. Comedy.. But that is missing in #Aranmanai3 second part weaker than first.. This is weaker than other two.. — Arjun (@Arjun90056064) October 14, 2021

LOL!

#Aranmanai3 Please change the title as Aruvamanai. No pei, no comedy, no Romance ... Nothing... Over all rating:6/10. Please don't ever think of part 4 @khushsundar — Gova (@mgovardhan22) October 14, 2021

Great!

Aranmanai - 3/5 Second half the best , first half very weak Nerraya pei konjam comedy Sundar C template movie Strong flashback scenes Arya long cameo... whole movie on Rakshi Khanna the queen of Aranmanai 3 Watchable for second half — Pravin (@pravin8984) October 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)