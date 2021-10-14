Finally, the third instalment of Tamil horror comedy Aranmanai is out in the theatres today (October 14) for the audiences. Starring  Arya, Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles, Aranmanai 3 directed by Sundar C. Aranmanai 3 has lots of hopes attached to it and revolves around a haunted palace. On that note, early reviews of the film are out and it sees netizens divided. While some are lauding the flick, there are few who are disappointed too. Check out the Twitter review of the flick below. Aranmanai 3 Trailer: Arya and Raashi Khanna’s Spooky Film Is a Mysterious Story About Angry Spirits and a Haunted Palace (Watch Video).

Oh!

Nice!

Really?

LOL!

Great!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)