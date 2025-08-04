Tamannaah Bhatia, one of India’s most recognisable stars across languages, has had her name romantically linked with various public figures over the years but the actress has finally cleared the air. In a recent candid conversation with The Lallantop, the Baahubali actress opened up about the bizarre and persistent rumours that have followed her as her fame grew, especially those linking her to cricketers Virat Kohli and Abdul Razzaq. India Couture Week 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Glimpse of Backstage ‘Chaos’, Calls It the Heartbeat Behind Runway Magic.

Tamannaah Bhatia Denied the Rumours With Virat Kohli – View Post

Tamannaah Bhatia on Virat Kohli Dating Rumours: ‘Met Him Only Once’

Speaking about her alleged relationship with Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, Tamannaah said she found it both awkward and disappointing. The two were seen together in a commercial over a decade ago, and a picture from that shoot went viral, sparking widespread rumours that they were dating. But Tamannaah now sets the record straight. “I feel so bad because I literally met him for only one day. I have never met Virat after the shoot. Na maine unse baat ki, na unse mili hoon,” she said honestly. Her statement puts to rest years of gossip that stemmed from nothing more than a single-day work interaction. Fact Check: Salman Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia Caught on Private Jet Together? Know Truth Behind Viral Photo.

Tamannaah Bhatia Laughs Off Abdul Razzaq Marriage Rumours

She also addressed another rumour that stirred up curiosity on the internet—her supposed secret marriage to former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq. The rumour began when the two were spotted at a jewellery store together, leading to claims that they were a couple. Brushing off the speculation, Tamannaah laughed it off, saying: “Mazaak mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq! The internet is a fun place.”

Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up on Fake Link-Up Rumours

Reflecting on how her public image has often been twisted by baseless speculation, Tamannaah admitted it gets uncomfortable. “It’s very awkward. Jab koi bhi taalluq nahi hota hai aur log bana dete hain. But there is nothing you can do. Waqt lagta hai, you come to accept that aap iske baare mein kuch kar nahi sakte. Jisko jaisa sochna hai, wo waisa hi sochega. Aap sabko baith ke control nahi kar sakte.” ‘Fake Reports’: Tamannaah Bhatia Denies Involvement in INR 2.4 Crore Cryptocurrency Fraud Case – Read Statement.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Upcoming Projects

The actress, known for her performances in Jailer, Aranmanai 4 and Baahubali, has continued to shine despite these distractions. Recently seen in the Telugu film Odela 2 and the dance number Nasha from Raid 2, Tamannaah is gearing up for a packed 2026. Her upcoming slate includes Ranger, an untitled action film with Rohit Shetty and Vvan: Force of the Forest. Clearly, Tamannaah is focused on her craft, unbothered by the noise and finally ready to call out the rumours for what they are: “fiction.”

