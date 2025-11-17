It was recently confirmed that director Sundar C has stepped back from Rajinikanth's highly anticipated upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. The filmmaker, who previously collaborated with Rajinikanth in Annamalai and Kamal Haasan in Anbe Sivam, through a statement that he had to discontinue the film due to "unavoidable and unforeseen circumstances." Amid this, speculations are rife that actor-director Dhanush has been roped in to helm the biggie. 'Thalaivar173' Director Sundar C Exits Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Movie, Pens Emotional Note – Read.

Dhanush To Direct ‘Thalaivar 173’?

According to the latest reports, Dhanush, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein, is in talks to direct Thalaivar 173. Dhanush recently directed and starred in Idli Kadai, which received a good response from the audience. He has previously helmed Pa Paandi, Raayan and Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.

‘Thalaivar 173’ Announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

When asked about Sundar C's sudden exit from the project, Rajinikanth said, "Sundar C has explained his reason for his withdrawal from the project through a press release. I don'thave anything to add to it." He also added that they are still looking for a good script, something Rajinikanth agrees with.

More About ‘Thalaivar 173’

Thalaivar 173 will be produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the Raajkamal Films International banner and distributed by Red Giant Movies. As of now, it is unclear if Kamal Haasan will share the screen with Rajinikanth in the film. Thalaivar 173 marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan after 46 years and is expected to hit the big screens in January 2027. Dhanush Calls Love ‘Overrated’ Post-Divorce From Rajinikanth's Daughter Aishwarya at ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Trailer Launch (Watch Video).

Dhanush’s Work Front

Dhanush, who last starred in Idli Kadai, is currently awaiting the release of his romance-musical Tere Ishq Mein. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai and stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead. It is scheduled to be released in the theatres on November 28, 2025. Dhanush also has D54 with Vignesh Raja in his pipeline.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

