Chinmayi Sripada Urges Vijay Not to ‘Platform’ Men Accused of Sexual Harassment, Says ‘Don’t Do What Previous Regimes Did’

Playback singer and prominent #MeToo activist Chinmayi Sripada has publicly appealed to the newly instated Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, urging his government and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party to deny a platform to individuals facing sexual harassment allegations. Chinmayi Sripada Strongly Reacts to Twisha Sharma’s Dowry Death, Says ‘Indian Parents Think Their Daughter Is a Commodity’ (View Post).

Sripada’s appeal specifically references independent singer-rapper Vedan, who has previously faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. The statement comes as Chief Minister Vijay begins his tenure following the TVK’s victory in the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections.

Chinmayi Sripada's Call for Political Accountability

Taking to social media, Sripada directed her message to the Chief Minister's official handle and party representative Rajmohan.

"I hope @TVKVijayHQ and @imrajmohan don't do exactly what the previous regimens did in men platforming accused of serious sexual harassment / assault allegations," Sripada wrote.

The singer's appeal underscores a long-standing demand for political accountability in Tamil Nadu, where she has consistently criticised successive governments for allegedly patronising individuals accused of misconduct.

Chinmayi Sripadas X Post

I hope @TVKVijayHQ and @imrajmohan dont do exactly what the previous regimens did in men platforming accused of serious sexual harassment / assault allegations. During Covid, a song was announced as a collaboration between Govind Vasantha, Muhsin Parari, Vedan and me. I… https://t.co/qLRF7vwcdK — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) June 11, 2026

Allegations Against Vedan

Vedan, an independent artist known for his politically charged music, became a subject of controversy when multiple women accused him of sexual harassment and violating consent.

In her statement, Sripada recalled a past collaboration during the COVID-19 pandemic involving herself, Vedan, and musicians Govind Vasantha and Muhsin Parari. Sripada noted that she was unaware of the allegations, which were predominantly reported in Malayalam media at the time, until a woman questioned her during a Clubhouse audio event.

Following the public outcry, Vedan issued an apology acknowledging his behaviour, and the collaborative music project was subsequently dropped. According to Sripada, additional women have since come forward with allegations against the artist.

Sripada highlighted the professional sacrifices she has made to maintain her stance, stating she has routinely turned down concert opportunities featuring Vedan at a significant financial and professional loss.

She also criticised what she described as hypocrisy among certain influential figures within social justice and political movements.

"Men using social activism as a facade to violate women’s consent is not acceptable," Sripada stated. She added that women within these social spheres often face isolation when naming powerful men who are viewed as "heroes" or "leaders." Kerala State Film Awards 2025: Deedi Damodaran Slams Vedan’s Best Lyricist Win Amid Sexual Assault Allegations.

The appeal to Chief Minister Vijay marks the latest chapter in Sripada's ongoing campaign against systemic protection for alleged perpetrators in the entertainment industry. She previously challenged the administration of former Chief Minister MK Stalin over the state's handling of high-profile cases, including long-standing allegations against lyricist Vairamuthu. Chinmayi Sripada Questions Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK Party After Member’s Arrest on Sexual Assault Charges, Says ‘No Hope Left’ (View Post).

With C Joseph Vijay transitioning from a celebrated film career to the state's highest political office, activists view the new TVK administration as a critical testing ground for how modern political parties address safety, consent, and accountability within the cultural sector.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).