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Singer and activist Chinmayi Sripaada has issued a sharp critique of Thalapathy Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), following the arrest of a party official in Kanyakumari on charges of sexually assaulting a minor. Expressing deep concern over the party's recruitment process, Sripaada warned that if new political movements fail to vet their members, there is "literally no hope left" for the safety of women and children. Vijay’s ‘Chief Minister’ Title Card for ‘Jana Nayagan’ Goes Viral: Fans React to ‘Thalapathy’ Name Change Speculation (View Post).

Arrest of TVK Functionary for Assault on Minor

The controversy follows the arrest of Dinesh, who served as the TVK’s ward secretary for Ward 43 in the RK Nagar area. According to police reports, the incident occurred in Kasimedu on April 23 polling day while the 10-year-old girl was staying with relatives.

Following a police investigation into the allegations, Dinesh was taken into custody on Tuesday night, May 5, and has since been remanded to judicial custody. The arrest has sparked significant backlash as the nascent party attempts to establish its presence in the state.

Chinmayi Sripadas Warning Against 'Sex Offenders' in Power

Reacting to the development, Chinmayi Sripaada highlighted a troubling trend where individuals with criminal backgrounds seek political shelter. She noted that political power is often used as a tool by predators to evade legal consequences.

"Men who are sex offenders will land wherever they can smell power to try and get away with their sexual assault," Sripaada stated. She emphasised that the burden of prevention lies with the party leadership to ensure such individuals are not given a platform.

Call for Background Checks and Accountability

Sripaada specifically called out the TVK leadership for failing to screen its members effectively. She argued that for a party promising a new era of politics and social change, such a lapse is a major failure of trust.

"A man sexually [assaulting] a minor in TVK. The party should have done a proper background check," she remarked. She further added that if parties promising change continue to have "these slip-ups," then "there is literally no hope left for kids and women."

Chinmayi Sripada Reacts to TVK Members' Arrest in Sexual Assault Case

Men who are sex offenders will land wherever they can smell power to try and get away with their sexual assault. A man sexually a minor in TVK. The party should have done a proper background check. If they promise change and have these slip ups, then there is literally no hope… https://t.co/RavGUPKsNT — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) May 6, 2026

Chinmayi Sripadas Concerns Over Political Reform

The activist concluded by noting that the public is tired of seeing new political entities repeat the mistakes of the past. She expressed a sense of collective disillusionment, stating, "Nobody really wants to keep saying 'They Are All The Same'." Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay's Wife Files for Legal Separation After 27 Years.

As Thalapathy Vijay prepares to lead TVK into the 2026 Assembly elections, the arrest of a district-level leader on such grave charges presents a significant challenge to the party’s "clean" image and its stated commitment to social justice and protection for the vulnerable.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Chinmayi Sripada). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).