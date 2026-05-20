The suspicious death of 33-year-old content creator and former Miss Pune, Twisha Sharma, at her marital home in Bhopal has sparked nationwide outrage and an intense legal battle. Sharma was found dead on May 12, just five months after her marriage to advocate Samarth Singh. As her family alleges severe domestic violence and dowry extortion, the case has ignited a massive debate on social media regarding the societal treatment of married women in India. Amidst growing public scrutiny, the police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and issued a lookout circular for her absconding husband. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Mother-in-Law Giribala Singh Claims ‘2 People Lived Inside Her’, Describes Her As ‘Schizophrenic, Troubled Personality’.

Chinmayi Sripada’s Sharp Critique of Societal Mindsets After Twisha Sharma's Death

Prominent playback singer and activist Chinmayi Sripada took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to express strong condemnation over the tragedy. Her remarks sharply targeted the deeply entrenched patriarchal mindsets surrounding marriage and daughters in Indian society.

"Twisha's death is proof that many Indian parents think their daughter is a commodity that is delivered to the in-laws and has no return policy. The girl can die at the In-laws. That is only honourable after Kanya Daan. Ok?"

Chinmayi Sripadas Tweet on Twisha Sharma's Dowry Death Triggers Online Debate

Twisha's death is proof that many Indian parents think their daughter is a commodity that is delivered to the in-laws and has no return policy. The girl can die at the In-laws. That is only honorable after Kanya Daan. Ok? — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) May 19, 2026

Sripada’s post quickly went viral, triggering a broader digital discourse on how women are often pressured by their own families to remain in abusive marriages for the sake of societal "honour."

Twisha Sharma Death Case Details and Legal Updates

Twisha Sharma was found hanging on the night of May 12 at her residence in Bhopal's Katara Hills area. According to her family, digital trails and WhatsApp messages show that she felt trapped and was being subjected to continuous physical and mental torture over dowry demands, including requests for a Fortuner car and ₹50 lakh. Her father, Navnidhi Sharma, stated that they had booked her a ticket to return to her paternal home in Noida, but she died before she could leave.

Following these allegations, the police registered a First Information Report involving charges of dowry death and harassment against her husband, Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, who is a retired Additional District Judge. The case saw rapid legal developments after a Bhopal sessions court rejected Samarth Singh's bail application. As he remains at large, the Madhya Pradesh police deployed six special teams, announced a ₹10,000 reward for information, and issued a lookout circular to prevent him from leaving the country.

In response to the growing investigation, mother-in-law Giribala Singh, who secured bail, held a press conference denying all dowry allegations. She claimed that Twisha suffered from severe mental health issues, had recently undergone a medical termination of pregnancy, and attempted to paint the victim's family as neglectful. Meanwhile, investigators have recovered CCTV footage from the morning of the incident showing Twisha walking toward the terrace staircase, followed by a clip an hour later of her husband, a neighbour, and a househelp attempting CPR on the landing.

The legal battle has now intensified over the forensic findings. While preliminary AIIMS Bhopal post-mortem reports point to suicide by hanging, Twisha’s family alleges visible injury marks on her body indicating pre-death trauma. Suspecting potential evidence tampering due to the in-laws' judicial influence, the family has moved a local court demanding a fresh post-mortem examination, preferably conducted at AIIMS Delhi. Twisha Sharma Dowry Death: Actress’ ‘Mugguru Monagallu’ Co-Star Dheekshithh Shetty and Director Abhilash Reddy Express Shock Over Her Passing.

The SIT continues to preserve digital logs, call records, and CCTV files as pressure mounts on local authorities to ensure an impartial probe.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Chinmayi Sripada). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).