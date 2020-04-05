Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Ram Charan Urge People to Light Lamps in Accordance to PM Narendra Modi's '9 PM 9 Mins' Appeal

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Ram Charan (Photo Credits: PTI)

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, several Telugu actors including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Ram Charan have come forward to express their support and have requested people to light lamps on Sunday at 9 PM to make the programme successful.Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela took to his social media handle on Saturday to show his solidarity and urged people to participate.In the 45-seconds video shared on Twitter, the actor requested people to the light lamp, or use the phone's flashlight for nine minutes from the safety of their homes.

"Tomorrow #5thApr20 @9PMfor 9 minutes, ONLY from the safety of our homes, let us all light lamps to drive away the darkness and gloom of #Corona. Let us show that we are all united in this fight to save humanity. #LightForIndia #StayHomeStaySafe," the 64-year-old actor tweeted.

On the other hand, Telugu cinema's superstar, Nagarjuna too shared a video message on Twitter.Addressing PM Modi's call, the 60-year-old star requested people to light lamps on April 5th at 9 pm for nine minutes."Let's all light a lamp on April 5th at 9 pm for 9 minutes to drive the corona darkness away!! #IndiaFightsCorona #9MinutesForIndia #StayHomeSaveLives," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, following the footsteps of his father Chiranjeevi, the young star of the Telugu industry, Ram Charan, also reminded people about PM's '9 PM- 9 Mins' appeal.In the 21-seconds video shared on Twitter, the actor who is seen at the comfort of his home requested everybody to light- up diyas and spread awareness for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday."I am proud of everyone who has faithfully been abiding by the lockdown! My love to you all," the 35-year-old tweeted.

Amid a nationwide 21-day lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the citizens to light diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm to fight the "darkness spread by the pandemic"."Friends, amidst the darkness spread by the corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must defeat the deep darkness of the crisis by spreading the glory of light in all four directions," said the Prime Minister in a video message today.

Tomorrow #5thApr20 @9PM for 9 minutes, ONLY from the safety of our homes, let us all light lamps to drive away the darkness and gloom of #Corona. Let us show that we are all United in this fight to save humanity. #LightForIndia#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/c6olRBsSWP — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 4, 2020

Let’s all light a lamp on April 5 th 9pm for 9 minutes to drive the corona darkness away!! #IndiaFightsCorona #9MinutesForIndia #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/w1RvQ2KPO0 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) April 4, 2020

I am proud of everyone who has faithfully been abiding by the lockdown! My love to you all. With the same spirit, let's light up lamps and come together to spread awareness for 9 minutes at 9 pm this Sunday. Don’t forget! 🙏🤗@NarendraModi #LightForIndia #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/p28rAwG8MP — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 4, 2020

"And that is why, this Sunday, on April 5, we must all together, challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis, introducing it to the power of light. On this day, we must awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians. We must take the super resolve of 130 crore Indians to even greater heights," he said.He asked the people to turn off all the lights in their homes and stand at doors or balconies and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes on April 5. (ANI)