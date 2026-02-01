Global star Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, have welcomed twin daughters, marking a new chapter for one of South Cinema’s most prominent families. The news has sparked widespread celebration among fans, though the actor’s arrival at the hospital to visit the newborns was met with significant chaos as crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela Welcome Twins, a Baby Boy and Girl; Chiranjeevi Shares the Joyful News.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Blessed with Twins

The couple, who celebrated over a decade of marriage before welcoming their first daughter, Klin Kaara, in 2023, confirmed the birth of their twins early this morning. Both the mother and the newborns are reported to be in stable health.

The Mega family, led by veteran actor Chiranjeevi, expressed their gratitude for the well-wishes pouring in from the film industry and the public. While the family had kept the pregnancy relatively private, the arrival of "Mega Twins" has trended across social media platforms, with colleagues like Jr NTR and Allu Arjun sharing their congratulations.

Fans Mob Ram Charan and His 2-Year-Old Daughter Klin Kaara Mobbed Outside Hospital

The celebration took a frantic turn when Ram Charan arrived at the healthcare facility with his two-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara. As the actor attempted to enter the premises, he was immediately surrounded by a large group of fans and paparazzi.

Despite a private security detail, the sheer volume of the crowd made it difficult for the actor to navigate the entrance. Footage from the scene showed Charan holding Klin Kaara closely to protect her from the surge of people. While the actor remained calm and briefly acknowledged the fans, the incident has raised questions regarding hospital security protocols for high-profile figures.

Ram Charan Mobbed by Fans Outside Hyderabad Hospital - Watch Video

Balancing Public Life and Privacy

The Konidela family has often been the subject of intense public interest. Since the birth of Klin Kaara, Ram Charan and Upasana have made efforts to maintain a level of privacy for their children, often blurring faces in social media posts to ensure a sense of normalcy. 'Peddi': Jagapathi Babu’s First Look as ‘Appala Soori’ Unveiled; Ram Charan Praises His Intense Screen Presence (View Poster).

Industry insiders suggest that the family will likely move to their residence under increased security in the coming days. For now, the focus remains on the recovery of Upasana and the health of the two newest members of the family.

