In a delightful blast from the past, Chiyaan Vikram's old dance video from the Telugu movie Mallanna orginally a Tamil movie Kanthaswamy is taking the internet by storm. The clip features Vikram in a women's getup, reminiscent of iconic Bollywood actresses Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the song "Dola Re Dola" in Devdas.

Check Out The Telugu Version Of The Viral Video Here:

In this superhero film, Vikram dances gracefully in a saree, showcasing his versatile skills. Surprisingly, the dance sequence is not your typical song and dance routine; instead, it's a high-octane fight scene where Vikram's character effortlessly battles the bad guys with his punches while maintaining his elegance. The video has garnered immense appreciation from fans and admirers, reigniting nostalgia and admiration for Chiyaan Vikram's impeccable performance in Mallanna.

Kanthaswamy is a superhero film, written and directed by Susi Ganesan. It was released in Telugu as Mallanna. The movie also stars Shriya Saran in lead role. Chiyaan Vikram will be next seen in Thangalaan, helmed by acclaimed director Pa Ranjith. Joining him as the female leads are Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan. This upcoming movie is poised to be a captivating period drama, taking place in the backdrop of Kolar Gold Mines.

