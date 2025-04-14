Actress Anupama Parameswaran, who shot to fame with her breakout performance in the 2015 Malayalam film Premam, has grabbed everyone's attention after an intimate photo of her kissing actor Dhruv Vikram got leaked online. Within no time, the photo of the two locking lips went viral across social media platforms, leaving netizens guessing whether the two were dating. Few even wondered if the photo leak was just PR for the duo's upcoming film with Mari Selvaraj, Bison. ’Dragon’ Movie Review: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Confident Performance Fuels This Bumpy Ride That Has More Smoke Than Fire (LatestLY Exclusive).

Are Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram Dating?

The leaked kissing photo was first noticed by netizens after they spotted a shared playlist between Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram on the music streaming platform Spotify. However, it was not the songs on the playlist that had everyone talking but the display image on it. A screenshot of the same was shared on Reddit Kollywood groups, titled 'Blue Moon, ' and created by a user named Anupama Parameswaran. While it's common for fans to base usernames on their favourite stars, what stood out about the playlist was its display image.

Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram’s Shared Playlist on Spotify

Is Anupama Parameswaran dating Dhruv Vikram ? Or is it a promotional stunt for #Bison ?#DhruvVikram #AnupamaParameswaran #Spotify playlist disappeared later pic.twitter.com/KFNKKFrsW8 — Vivek 🧢 (@Vivek61124005) April 13, 2025

The picture showed a woman who looked like Anupama Parameswaran kissing a man who resembled Dhruv Vikram. Anupama and Dhruv are yet to react to the rumours about their alleged viral photo. Until they respond, the authenticity of the leaked image cannot be confirmed. For the ones who don't know, Dhruv Vikram is the son of Kollywood icon Chiyaan Vikram. While some believe it's just PR for their upcoming film Bison, others wonder if the actors are genuinely in a relationship.

Netizens React to Anupama Parameswaran-Dhruv Vikram Dating Rumours

As the photo went viral on social media, Reddit users speculated whether the leak was a publicity stunt for their upcoming film, Bison, in which they play the lead characters. One user also commented that they would make a really good-looking couple if the rumours turned out to be true. Another user wrote, "People have Spotify accounts with their full name?" Bison Kaalamaadan: Dhruv Vikram Starts Shooting for Mari Selvaraj’s Upcoming Tamil Film.

Reddit Reacts to Anupama Parameswaran, Dhruv Vikram’s Viral Picture

Helmed by acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj, Bison is produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Neelam Studios. The upcoming sports drama features Dhruv Vikram as a Kabaddi player alongside Anupama Parameswaran. The movie is inspired by true events and also features Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan and Kalaiyarasan.

