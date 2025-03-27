Chennai, March 27: Screenings of director S U Arun Kumar’s much-awaited explosive action entertainer Veera Dheera Sooran, featuring actor ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram in the lead began on Thursday evening, much to the delight of fans and film buffs, even as the producer of the film, Riya Shibu, apologised to audiences for the slight delay in releasing the film. Fans and the general audience were in for disappointment on Thursday as the film’s morning and noon shows had to be cancelled due to a court order that restrained the makers from releasing the film.

The court order was passed on a plea filed by the production company B4U over certain issues it had with the production house HR Pictures. However, by Thursday evening, the producers, HR Pictures, resolved the issue and announced that theatrical screenings for the film had begun worldwide. Taking to its X timeline, HR Pictures said, “#VeeraDheeraSooran Theatrical Screenings begin worldwide! Witness our @chiyaan as #Kaali. Get ready for an action-packed ride, Don't miss out on this epic adventure! An #SUArunKumar Picture. A @gvprakash musical. Produced by @hr_pictures @riyashibu” ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ Release Date: Chiyaan Vikram and SU Arun Kumar’s Action Thriller To Arrive in the Theatres on THIS Date (View Post).

The producer of the film, Riya Shibu, took to her X timeline to apologise for the delay in the film’s release. She wrote, “Here’s our official announcement!! Our sincere apologies for the delay, thank you for being patient with us and thank you to those who were supportive of us. Screenings officially open. Have a blast in theatres you all!!” It may be recalled that the unit of the film had released a visual glimpse and teaser of the film earlier. ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ Teaser: Chiyaan Vikram Goes Pakka Mass in This Action-Entertainer, Also Watch Out for SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu! (Watch Video).

From what has been revealed so far, Vikram plays a simple common man, owning a grocery store while S J Suryah plays a senior police officer in the film, which has triggered huge expectations. Interestingly, ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’, which has an ensemble star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan, will have its second part released first. While the film has cinematography by Theni Eswar, it has music by G V Prakash Kumar. Editing has been taken care of by G.K. Prasanna. Art direction for the film is by C.S. Balachandar. Riya Shibu of HR Pictures is producing this film, which will be an edge-of-seat action thriller.

