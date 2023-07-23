The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are set to release the next track titled “Dhindhora Baje Re”. The promo video of this upcoming song showcases Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt dancing their hearts out in the power-packed number. The full song will be out tomorrow, July 24. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh Mimics Sonu Nigam, Sings ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’ During Film’s Promotion (Watch Video).

Watch The Promo Of Dhindhora Baje Re Song Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

