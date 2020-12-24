Kollywood star Dhanush and his brother, director Selvaraghavan have worked together in brilliant films. In fact, Dhanush’s second project, Kadhal Kondein, had marked Selvaraghavan directorial debut. This film had won critical acclaim and also became a major commercial success. It was also a first major breakthrough in Tamil Cinema for the actor. Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna are the other two films in which Dhanush and Selvaraghavan have worked together. And now the brothers are all set to team up for the fourth time! 17 Years of Kaadhal Kondein! Dhanush Thanks His Brother, Director Selvaraghavan For The Cult Classic.

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan have shared posts on Twitter and confirmed about their next collaboration for a film. The director wrote, “Extremely happy to join hands for 8th time with @thisisysr!! @dhanushkraja Kalaippuli S Thanu @theVcreations.” On the other hand Dhanush mentioned, “Selvaraghavan + yuvan + aravind krishna.. well well ... right where I started. Very happy to join my maker, my creator and the only reason I’m here today my brother @selvaraghavan again. I hope this time Atleast I impress him.”

Selvaraghavan

Dhanush On His New Project

Selvaraghavan + yuvan + aravind krishna.. well well ... right where I started. Very happy to join my maker , my creator and the only reason I’m here today my brother @selvaraghavan again. I hope this time Atleast I impress him 🙏🙏 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently shooting for Atrangi Re that is directed by Aanand L Rai. He’ll be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in this Hindi film. Jagame Thandhiram, Karnan and The Gray Man are his other projects that have been lined-up.

