Dhanush had made his debut in the Tamil film industry in 2002 with the movie Thulluvadho Ilamai that was directed by his father Kasthuri Raja. The following year, he played the lead role in Selvaraghavan’s project titled Kaadhal Kondein. This film was written and directed by Selvaraghavan. It has been 17 years since this film has been released and Dhanush just can’t thank enough his brother for giving him such an amazing movie. Dhanush who played the role of a mentally-disturbed man in this cult classic. Kaadhal Kondein was lauded for its narrative, direction and the performance of the star cast. Dhanush Completes 18 Years in Films; Fans Trend #18YrsOfKTownPrideDHANUSH to Celebrate This Amazing Milestone.

The psychotic romantic thriller Kaadhal Kondein is considered as the breakthrough film of Dhanush. This movie is said to be inspired from the American psychological thriller titled Fear, directed by James Foley. As Kaadhal Kondein completes 17 years of its release today, Dhanush took to Facebook to thank his brother Selvaraghavan for this cult classic. Sharing a still from the film, Dhanush wrote, “#selvaraghavan forever grateful and indebted #cultclassic”. Dhanush’s Pudhupettai Completes 14 Years of Release; Fans Trend #14YearsOfEpicPudhupettai On Twitter and Demands Its Sequel.

Dhanush On 17 Years of Kaadhal Kondein

https://www.facebook.com/DhanushKRaja/posts/4038285896244367

The actor and director duo, Dhanush and Selvaraghavan, have collaborated twice after Kaadhal Kondein. They worked together in the films Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna. Kaadhal Kondein was also a commercially successful film and it was later remade in Telugu as Nenu, in Kannada as Ravana, in Indian Bengali as Amanush and in Bengali Bangladesh as Onno Manush.

