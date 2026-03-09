South Indian star Krithi Shetty has once again become the center of social media attention, following a series of photographs that highlight her evolving style and personal philosophy. The 22-year-old actress, who rose to fame with her blockbuster debut in Uppena, recently shared a look that balances modern sophistication with timeless elegance, sparking widespread praise from fans and fashion critics alike. ‘Everyone’s Working Process Is Different’: Telugu Actress Krithi Shetty Says She Can Work for 24 Hours Amid Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Work Shift Debate.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krithi Shetty (@krithi.shetty_official)

Krithi Shetty’s Black Dress Look Goes Viral

The viral images feature Shetty in a sleek black halter-neck dress, a choice that marks a departure from her earlier, more traditional appearances. The ensemble focused on clean lines and a refined silhouette, subtly enhanced by a hint of glitter within the fabric. To complete the look, she opted for bold gold jewellery and stunning bangles, creating a high-end aesthetic that remained grounded in simplicity. Shetty’s beauty approach for the shoot leaned toward "natural glam," using soft makeup to highlight her features without overshadowing the outfit. With her hair styled in loose, flowing waves, the overall presentation resonated with fans as a "casual but beautiful" reflection of her current personality. Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty Share Insights on Upcoming Period Drama 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'.

Quote on Mental Peace Wins Hearts

Beyond the fashion, Shetty’s followers were drawn to the introspective message accompanying the post. The actress shared a quote that emphasised the importance of mental peace, stating, "When the world inside you is calm, the world around you is beautiful." The caption was met with thousands of likes and supportive comments, as fans appreciated the young star’s focus on positivity amidst the fast-paced nature of the film industry.

'Vaa Vaathiyaar' OTT Release

On the professional front, Krithi is currently navigating a pivotal phase in her career. Her recent film, Vaa Vaathiyaar (titled Annagaru Vostaru in Telugu), which stars Karthi and Sathyaraj, has transitioned to digital platforms. Following its theatrical run, the action-comedy, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Notably, the Telugu version, Annagaru Vostaru, was recently re-released on the platform with updated visuals to better align with the localised dialogue references to legendary actor N.T. Rama Rao. Macherla Niyojakavargam: Nithiin and Krithi Shetty’s Telugu Film’s First Motion Poster Out! (Watch Video)

Krithi Shetty Eyes Bollywood

Since her 2021 debut, Krithi has experienced both massive commercial successes and challenging box-office setbacks. Despite these fluctuations, her market value remains strong, with an estimated net worth between INR 8 crore and INR 12 crore. Speculation continues to swirl regarding her entry into Hindi cinema. While official announcements have yet to be made, reports suggest Shetty is actively exploring Bollywood opportunities that align with her Mumbai upbringing and fluency in Hindi. For now, she remains a primary talent in the South, balancing a busy slate of projects across the Telugu and Tamil industries.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).