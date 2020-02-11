Good News for All Dhanush Fans! D40 First Look and Motion Poster to Be Unveiled on February 19

D40 Update (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Director Karthik Subbaraj has worked with Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth, Prabhudheva and superstar Rajinikanth (Dhanush’s father-in-law). But he has never worked with the Asuran actor, and D40 would be his first project with Dhanush. Seeing the kind of films that Subbaraj has helmed in the past, fans are pretty excited about D40. But before we get into the details, here is a fab update for all Dhanush fans. CONFIRMED! Dhanush’s D40 Movie Title to Be Announced In February 2020.

Karthik Subbaraj has announced on Twitter that the first look and motion poster of D40 would be unveiled on February 19, which is next week. It will be released in both Tamil and Telugu languages. A little more wait and you would get to know the title of D40 and also get to see Dhanush’s look in the film. The filmmaker also revealed that the shoot of D40 has been wrapped and he also thanked the entire cast and crew for it. It’s Official! Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi Sign Film with Petta Director Karthik Subbaraj.

Update On D40

Here's #D40FirstLookUpdate #D40Firstlook & motion poster on 19th February 2020 Need all your blessings and love for this film 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EaneUGjyNW — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) February 9, 2020

There were reports claiming that D40 has been titled Suruli. However, there was no official announcement. In December 2019, YNOT Production released an official statement in which they mentioned, “We would like to officially clarify that our Production No. 18 #D40 directed by Karthik Subbaraj starring has not been titled yet.” They also wrote, “The official title will be revealed in February 2020.” D40 also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo and Joju George in key roles.