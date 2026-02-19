Director S Shankar is reportedly eyeing National Award-winning actor Dhanush for a pivotal role in his long-gestating magnum opus, Velpari. The ambitious project, based on Su Venkatesan’s acclaimed historical novel Veera Yuga Nayagan Vel Pari, is gaining momentum as the filmmaker shifts focus toward pre-production following the recent release of Game Changer. Is Mrunal Thakur Marrying Dhanush on Valentine’s Day 2026? Actress Breaks Silence on Wedding Speculations.

Dhanush X Shankar in ‘Velpari’?

The buzz regarding Dhanush’s involvement intensified following Shankar’s appearance at the formal launch of the actor’s 55th film, tentatively titled D55, earlier this month. Industry insiders suggest that the meeting was more than a courtesy visit, with reports indicating that Shankar used the occasion to discuss the actor's schedule.

According to the popular industry tracker Valai Pechu, the collaboration is being facilitated by a shared production interest. "Shankar is planning to take Dhanush for an important role in Velpari," the outlet reported, adding that the director specifically "inquired about the actor's availability during the D55 pooja ceremony." Take Studios, which is currently co-producing D55, is also rumoured to be in talks to back Shankar’s historical epic.

A Dream Project with Global Ambition

Velpari traces the life of the legendary tribal king Vel Pari and his fierce resistance against the combined forces of the Chera, Chola, and Pandya dynasties. Shankar has frequently referred to this project as his "ultimate dream," comparing its intended scale to international benchmarks.

“Once, my dream project was Enthiran. Now, my dream project is Velpari,” Shankar stated at a recent event. He emphasised that the film would require a level of art and technology "on par with the likes of Game of Thrones or Avatar." The story is expected to be mounted as a three-part saga to fully capture the scope of the original literature.

Production Guardrails and Budget Limits

Despite the grand vision, the project comes at a critical juncture for Shankar. Following the mixed reception and high costs of Indian 2 and Game Changer, producers are reportedly proceeding with caution.

Reports from Valai Pechu suggest that while a major production house, potentially Pen Studios, is ready to bankroll the venture, they have imposed strict conditions. These include a finalised budget that cannot be exceeded and a rigid shooting schedule. This disciplined approach aims to balance Shankar’s signature visual scale with commercial viability. ‘D55’: Sai Pallavi Reunites With Dhanush for Rajkumar Periasamy’s Upcoming Film Co-Starring Sreeleela (View Post).

Expanding the Ensemble

If finalised, Dhanush would join an increasingly star-studded shortlist of potential cast members. Previous reports have linked actors like Chiyaan Vikram and Ranveer Singh to the project, though no official announcements have been made.

