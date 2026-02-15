Actress Mrunal Thakur has finally broken her silence on the persistent social media rumours claiming she was set to marry South superstar Dhanush on Valentine’s Day. During recent promotions for her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, Thakur laughed off the speculation, thanking the "rumour mills" for providing her with publicity she couldn't have bought with crores of rupees. The actress, who has been linked to the Raanjhanaa star for several months, clarified that she remains single and focused on her career, despite the internet’s conviction otherwise. ‘Wheel of Fortune’: Mrunal Thakur Makes Candid Confession About Her Relationship Status to Akshay Kumar During Game Show.

Mrunal Thakur Laughs Off Wedding Rumours

Speaking to the media while promoting her next romantic drama, Thakur took a witty approach to the viral claims. She revealed that while she recently had to hire a PR team for safety reasons after her home address was leaked, she realised the wedding rumours provided a different kind of value. “I realised that even if I spend INR 3 crore, INR 6 crore, or INR 10 crore, I would never get such publicity,” Thakur said with a laugh. “So, a big thank you to everybody who has been spreading fake rumours.” She further joked about the social media buzz, adding, “According to them, the wedding is already taking place. If I spend my energies on those rumours, I will not be able to focus on my career.”

Focused on Career, Not Wedding Plans

Thakur, who plays a character navigating the world of arranged marriage in her upcoming film, admitted that she does face "settle down" prompts from her family. However, she emphasised that her parents understand the rigorous demands of her profession, which she compared to being a "sanyaasi" (monk). “They understand it’s not easy being an actor, balancing South films and Hindi cinema,” she explained. “You have to be so focused, give up on food, sleep, and so much.” She reiterated that she is currently “romancing the camera” and is waiting for the right person to enter her life at the right time. Is Mrunal Thakur Marrying Dhanush on Valentine’s Day 2026? Actress Breaks Silence on Wedding Speculations.

Upcoming Release: 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'

The clarification comes just days before the release of Do Deewane Seher Mein, a romantic drama produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and directed by Ravi Udyawar. Thakur stars opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in what is billed as an "imperfectly perfect" love story set in Mumbai. The film is slated to hit theatres on February 20, 2026. As the Valentine's Day wedding date has officially passed without any ceremony, the actor’s focus remains firmly on her theatrical release and her busy filming schedule for 2026.

