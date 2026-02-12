Actress Mrunal Thakur has officially cleared the air regarding widespread speculation that she is set to marry Tamil superstar Dhanush on February 14. During recent promotional events for her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, the actress laughed off the reports, labelling the viral claims as baseless and comparing the upcoming date to a prank. Mrunal Thakur Calls Love ‘A Beautiful Feeling’ Amid Dhanush Relationship Rumours (Watch Video).

Truth Behind Mrunal and Dhanush’s Valentine’s Day 2026 Wedding

The rumours, which dominated social media for weeks, suggested that the two stars were planning an intimate Valentine’s Day ceremony. However, speaking with Gulte Plus Thakur expressed her bewilderment over how the story gained such momentum.

“Me? Nope. I think February 14 is going to be April 1, which is April Fool's Day. Because I don't know who started this.” Thakur stated in the interview. She emphasised that she has often been misquoted in the past and clarified that no such plans exist.

Impact of AI-generated content

The speculation reached a fever pitch earlier this month following the circulation of an AI-generated video. The fabricated clip depicted Thakur and Dhanush in traditional wedding attire, surrounded by digitally rendered celebrity guests, including Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan.

While many fans initially mistook the high-quality edit for a leaked video or a secret film project, industry insiders quickly flagged it as a deepfake. Thakur described the current digital landscape as a "scary space" where false narratives can be constructed without a public figure's input.

Professional focus amid speculation

While the actress chose to address the wedding rumours directly, she remained focused on her professional commitments. She is currently promoting Do Deewane Seher Mein, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, which is scheduled for release on February 20. ‘D55’: Sai Pallavi Reunites With Dhanush for Rajkumar Periasamy’s Upcoming Film Co-Starring Sreeleela (View Post).

Dhanush, meanwhile, remains busy with multiple projects, including D55 with Sai Pallavi. Sources close to both actors have maintained that their relationship is strictly professional and friendly, rooted in mutual respect for each other's work.

