Have the Makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Approached Mahesh Babu to Host the Reality TV Show?

Mahesh Babu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and most watched controversial reality TV shows (be it in any languages). The audience enjoy watching the housemates getting involved tasks, the arguments that keep happening amongst the inmates, and then the weekend episodes, where the show’s host grill the contestants. Regarding Bigg Boss Telugu, it is all set to enter its fourth season. And all are eagerly waiting to know who would be hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Did You Know Nagarjuna Akkineni Charged Rs 5 Crore to Host Bigg Boss Telugu 3?

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Jr NTR, Bigg Boss Telugu 2 was hosted by Nani and the last season was hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni and in the same season we also saw Ramya Krishna as the host in week six. Talking about Bigg Boss Telugu 4, it was earlier said that Jr NTR would be returning as the show’s host. However, the actor is not considering it due to other commitments. It is now heard that the makers of the show have approached Mahesh Babu to host the fourth season, reports India Today. Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Akkineni Nagarjuna Goes on a Mini Break and Ramya Krishnan Takes His Place as the Show’s Host.

There has been no official announcement about it neither by Mahesh Babu nor the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. But if the reports turns out to be true, we bet, fans of this Tollywood star would jump with joy. Meanwhile, the details of the contestants participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is also awaited. Rahul Sipligunj was the winner of the last season. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.