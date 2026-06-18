Is ‘Ratsasan 2’ Happening? Vishnu Vishal Shares Update on His Acclaimed Thriller’s Sequel

The wait for a sequel to the critically and commercially successful 2018 Tamil psychological thriller, Ratsasan, has been a long one for fans. Now, lead actor Vishnu Vishal has shed light on the future of Ratsasan 2, indicating that its progression is closely tied to the reception of his forthcoming film, Gatta Kusthi 2. While a sequel has been in discussions for years, Vishnu Vishal’s latest statements offer a fresh perspective on its timeline and feasibility. ‘Aaryan’: Vishnu Vishal Urges Fans Not To Watch ‘Ratsasan’ Before His New Crime Thriller Release (View Post).

Vishnu Vishal on ‘Ratsasan’ Sequel

Vishnu Vishal, who delivered a powerful performance as SI Arun Kumar in the original, recently confirmed that Ratsasan 2 is indeed in the works. In an interview, the actor revealed his strong desire for the sequel, stating, “If this film (Gatta Kusthi 2I)succeeds, it could open the doors for sequels like Ratsasan 2, FIR 2, and Mundasupatti 2.”

This statement, made close to the release of Gatta Kusthi 2, suggests that while the creative team, including director Ram Kumar, has been developing the script for years, the greenlight for production may depend on his immediate cinematic ventures. Earlier reports from July 2025 had indicated that filming for Ratsasan 2 was slated to commence in 2026, with Ram Kumar set to return as director and Vishnu Vishal Studioz producing. Vishnu Vishal will once again reprise his role as the police officer with a keen understanding of psychopaths.

Watch Vishnu Vishals Interview:

Ratsasan's Hit Status and Other Language Remakes

Released on October 5, 2018, Ratsasan quickly garnered immense critical acclaim for its gripping screenplay, intense direction by Ram Kumar, and stellar performances, particularly from Vishnu Vishal and Saravanan, who played the antagonist. The film, also starring Amala Paul as Vijayalakshmi “Viji,” explored the harrowing journey of an aspiring filmmaker who becomes a police officer and hunts down a brutal serial killer targeting schoolgirls.

Ratsasan was a major commercial success at the box office, reportedly grossing between INR 50-60 crore worldwide, with some sources claiming an even higher figure of INR 179.54 crore worldwide.

‘Gatta Kushti 2’ Set for July Release

Vishnu Vishal is currently gearing up for the release of Gatta Kusthi 2, the sequel to his 2022 hit sports-comedy drama Gatta Kusthi. The film, which also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, is directed by Chella Ayyavu and is produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz and Vels Film International (Dr Ishari K Ganesh). The music for the sequel is composed by Sean Roldan. ‘He Was the One To Give Us Hope’: Vishnu Vishal Reveals Aamir Khan Helped Him and His Wife Jwala Gutta Find a Good IVF Doctor in Mumbai, Says His Family Took Care of Her for 10 Months.

The teaser for Gatta Kusthi 2 was released on June 3, 2026, promising a blend of comedy, family drama, and sports, with Vishnu Vishal's character venturing into the wrestling arena alongside Aishwarya Lekshmi's character. The much-anticipated film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 3, 2026. Vishnu Vishal has expressed high confidence in Gatta Kusthi 2, highlighting its potential to influence the development of future sequels, including Ratsasan 2.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).