Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal (41), best known for his role in Ratsasan, welcomed his first child with wife Jwala Gutta (42), a baby girl, on their fourth wedding anniversary in April 2025. The actor recently opened up about a challenging phase in the couple's life and how Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan helped them during that time. He shared that the Taare Zameen Par actor not only supported them through their struggles but also helped them name their daughter, Mira. Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta Welcome Baby Girl on Their 4th Wedding Anniversary, Actor Says ‘Need All Your Love and Blessings’ (See Pics).

Vishnu Vishal Reveals How Aamir Khan Helped Him and Jwala Gutta Find the Right IVF Doctor

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Vishnu Vishal said that when his wife and former Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta got pregnant, it was an emotional moment for them as the couple had "almost given up" their hopes on conceiving and were on the verge of adopting a child. It was Aamir Khan who helped them during the difficult phase.

Vishnu Vishal Shares Pictures From His Daughter’s Naming Ceremony With Aamir Khan

He said, "He helped us find a good doctor in Mumbai for IVF treatment. Jwala was in Mumbai with his family for almost 10 months, and his mom and sister took care of her personally. They treated her so well. That bond has now evolved into a close friendship. When Jwala became pregnant, I told Aamir he should be the one to name our baby, because he was the one to give us hope."

How Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal Became Friends

Talking about his bond with Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal shared that he first met the Bollywood superstar professionally, but their friendship soon became like family. He revealed that in 2023, when Aamir's mother, Zeenat Hussain, was undergoing treatment for an unspecified illness in Chennai, the actor’s team reached out to him for help.

He shared, "He was in a production for a movie then and they needed me to find a homestay instead of a hoetl for 2-3 months so his team would find enough space for work. I remember arranging villas for them and since then we became friends." ‘Aaryan’: Vishnu Vishal’s Investigative Thriller Cleared by CBFC for U/A Release on October 31 (View Poster).

Vishnu Vishal was previously married to producer Rajini Natarj in 2010. They welcomed a son, Aryan, in 2018 before getting divorced in 2018. The Tamil actor then tied the knot with badmiton star Jwala Gutta in 2021.

