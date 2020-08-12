The auspicious Hindu festival, Krishna Janmashtami, celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. There are various rituals and events been held on this day. From dance-drama enactments such as Rasa Lila or Krishna Lila, night vigils, singing devotional hymns through the midnight, prayers, fasting, and many other traditions are followed and Janmashtami is celebrated. On this auspicious occasion, KGF actor Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit have shared a few adorable pictures of their children and wished their fans on the occasion of Janmashtami 2020. Yash and Radhika Pandit’s Daughter Ayra Singing Lullaby to Her Baby Brother Is the Cutest Video You’ll See Today!

The pictures shared by Kannada actor Yash and Radhika Pandit feature their kids as the ‘Little Krishna’ and ‘Little Radha’. Their baby boy, who is fondly called as Rocky Jr, is looking adorable in the blue dhoti with a yellow stripe and has also donned a layered chain made of pearl. He is also seen holding a flute and is all smiles as he poses with his sister Ayra who is dressed as ‘Little Radha’. Ayra is looking cute in the lehenga choli and the dupatta on the head. While sharing these lovely pics, Radhika wrote, “Happy Krishna Janamashtami from our Lil Krishna and lil Radha”. Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami With Bal Gopal Photos, WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Janmashtami Wishes From Yash And Radhika

Yash and Radhika Pandit often keep sharing cute videos and pics of their kids on Instagram. Fans wait to catch a glimpse of the little muchkins and these pics are indeed the perfect treat on the occasion of Janmashtami.

