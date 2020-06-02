Yash and Radhika Pandit’s Daughter Ayra Singing Lullaby to Her Baby Brother Is the Cutest Video You’ll See Today!

Yash and Radhika Pandit's children (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most loved star couples of Sandalwood. The latter often keeps posting some lovely videos and pics on Instagram, and today once again Radhika has shared a video of her two adorable munchkins and we bet, it is the cutest video you’ll see on the internet today. Radhika and Yash are blessed with two cutie pies – Ayra (daughter) and Ayush (son). When this couple posts any pics or videos of their children, fans just cannot remain calm, and that’s what has happened even today. KGF Star Yash and Wife Radhika Pandit Welcome Second Baby and It's a Boy!

We have often seen parents singing lullaby to their children, but have you seen a toddler singing a lullaby (in baby language) for their younger sibling? That’s what baby Ayra did and it has left netizens awestruck! Ayra has turned 18 months old today and on this special occasion, the gorgeous mommy shared an adorable video. Cutie Ayra is seen patting her baby brother, trying to put him to sleep. But looks like the little one just cannot stop staring at his sister and wonder about her unusual singing style. While sharing this video, Radhika Pandit captioned it as, “And just like that our baby girl turns 18months today!! Hope our lil baby sitter made u smile!! P.S : I am sure she is imitating my Dad”. KGF Actor Yash and His Baby Girl Ayra’s Cute Banter Will Make You Smile During This Quarantine Period! Watch Video.

Ayra And Ayush

On the work front, Yash will next be seen in KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, this film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the lead. Sequel to the 2018 film, this movie will also be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.