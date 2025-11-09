The Telugu film Jatadhara, presented by Zee Studios and produced by Prerna Arora, is enjoying a strong start at the box office. After a fantastic opening of INR 1.47 crore on Day 1, the film held steady on its second day, earning an estimated INR 1.10 crore. 'Jatadhara' Opens to Rave Reviews: Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha Shine in a Visually Stunning Spiritual Thriller.

The film has received immense love from audiences, with positive word of mouth driving its growing buzz. Such consistent numbers for a Telugu-origin film released simultaneously in Hindi are particularly impressive, reflecting its pan-Indian appeal.

While the Hindi-speaking audience has embraced the film for its scale and story, in the Telugu states, Jatadhara is already being hailed as a cult favourite within the supernatural genre.

The film’s gripping premise, Sudheer Babu’s commanding performance, and Sonakshi Sinha’s intense and menacing portrayal have struck a chord with viewers, setting the stage for a promising weekend at the box office.

Jatadhara also features an ensemble cast including Divya Khossla in a special appearance, alongside Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is a bilingual supernatural fantasy thriller produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, Divya Vijay as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer. 'Jatadhara': Prerna Arora on the Power, Faith, and Fear Behind Her Bold Supernatural Thriller.

Backed by Zee Music Co for its powerful soundscape, Jatadhara stands out as one of the most ambitious and visually striking cinematic experiences of the year - an epic tale of faith, destiny, and the eternal battle between light and darkness.

