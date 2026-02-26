Actor R. Madhavan has highlighted the extraordinary lengths fans are going to watch the espionage thriller Dhurandhar after the film was denied release in several Gulf nations. In a recent interview, Madhavan revealed that the ban in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has inadvertently created a "content-driven" travel trend, with audiences flying from Dubai to India specifically for a theatrical experience. 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge': Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar Announce Official Title and Release Date for Highly Anticipated Sequel; Teaser To Drop Today at 12:12 PM.

UAE Fans Fly to India for Film

Despite being banned in six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries including Saudi Arabia and the UAE due to its narrative themes, Dhurandhar has emerged as a global juggernaut. Madhavan noted that while overseas fans could easily access the film via illegal means, they are choosing to travel to maintain the communal aspect of cinema. “If you look at Dhurandhar, people from Dubai actually flew down, for one day, to watch the film and then flew back. That is the power of good content,” Madhavan shared. “They want to experience watching a film like Dhurandhar in a theatre full of people. That gives you a community experience. Watching the same film alone at home feels completely different. It’s like performing dandiya in front of the TV.”

‘Dhurandhar’ May End Indo-Pak Genre

During his conversation with Sonia Shenoy on her YouTube channel, Madhavan also observed a significant shift in audience preferences. He argued that Dhurandhar may represent the final peak of the traditional India–Pakistan conflict genre. “Traditionally, we’ve been making movies around the India–Pakistan war or our freedom struggle... But the younger generation doesn’t even want that anymore," he said. "They’re like samajh gaya main, kitni baar bologe? (I’ve understood it, how many times will you say it?) And I think after Dhurandhar, that whole India–Pakistan thing is going to go. That’s the full stop now.” ‘Dhurandhar’: Aditya Dhar REVEALS His Upcoming Spy Thriller With Ranveer Singh Is NOT Based on Major Mohit Sharma’s Life, Filmmaker Issues Clarification After Soldier’s Family Seeks Confirmation (View Post)

Ban Fails To Stop ‘Dhurandhar’ Boom

While the film has found massive success elsewhere, the ban has not been without a financial toll. Overseas distributor Pranab Kapadia previously estimated that the lack of a Middle Eastern release cost the production at least USD 10 million in potential revenue. “I think this is at least a ten-million-dollar box office that we have lost, because traditionally action films have always performed very well in the Middle East,” Kapadia told CNN-News18. Despite this, the film has shattered records, grossing over INR 1,300 crore worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing single-language Hindi film in history.

Watch R. Madhavan's Full Interview Here:

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Release Date

The hype is now shifting toward the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026. Madhavan revealed that fans in the UAE are already coordinating their travel schedules to coincide with the premiere. “Now they’re planning their business meetings around March 19 when Dhurandhar 2 is releasing. They’ll go there for meetings, watch the film, and then return, as it’s banned in the UAE.” The sequel is poised for one of the year’s most significant cinematic showdowns as it clashes at the box office with Yash’s period gangster thriller, Toxic, over the festive Eid weekend.

