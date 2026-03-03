Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay shared his first social media post on Monday since news of his legal separation from his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, became public. While the actor-turned-politician did not address the divorce directly, his message centred on motivation and resilience, concluding with the viral phrase, "Victory is certain." Amid Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce Buzz, Trisha Krishnan’s Last Birthday Wish for Actor Resurfaces (View Post).

The post, written in Tamil, was addressed to students appearing for the Class 12 public examinations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Vijay encouraged the youth to face their academic challenges "without fear" and "with courage," steering the public narrative toward his social and political engagement rather than his personal life.

Thalapathy Vijay’s First Social Media Post Amid Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce Buzz

In his statement shared via the official TVK handle, Vijay extended his greetings to what he called his "younger brothers and sisters." He emphasised the importance of the current examination period for the future of society.

"You all, who are set to create a prosperous society tomorrow, face this exam without anxiety, without fear, and with courage," the post read. He added, "Only good will happen! Victory is certain!"

Thalapathy Vijay’s First Message After Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam Files for Divorce

தமிழ்நாடு மற்றும் புதுச்சேரியில் 12ஆம் வகுப்புப் பொதுத் தேர்வு எழுதும் என் அன்புத் தம்பிகளுக்கும் தங்கைகளுக்கும் வாழ்த்துகள். நாளைய வளமான சமுதாயத்தை உருவாக்க உள்ள நீங்கள் அனைவரும் இந்தத் தேர்வினைப் பதற்றமின்றி, அச்சமின்றி, துணிவுடன் எதிர்கொள்ளுங்கள். உயர்கல்வியில் சிறந்து… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) March 2, 2026

The timing of the post coincides with the start of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams, which began on March 2 and are scheduled to continue through March 26.

Ongoing Divorce Proceedings

The social media update comes just days after reports confirmed that Sangeetha Sornalingam filed a petition for divorce at the Chengalpattu Family Court. The couple, who married in 1999 and share two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, have reportedly been living separately for some time.

According to legal filings, Sangeetha has cited "irretrievable breakdown of marriage" and made allegations regarding infidelity. The court has reportedly issued a notice for Vijay to appear in person on April 20, 2026. Despite the public nature of the filing, Vijay has maintained a strict silence on the matter, refusing to issue a personal statement or clarify the allegations.

Political Transition and Scrutiny

The personal developments arrive at a critical juncture for Vijay, who recently pivoted from his decades-long acting career to full-time politics. As the head of TVK, he is currently preparing for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Trisha Krishnan’s Speech on Her Bond With Thalapathy Vijay at ‘Leo’ Success Meet Goes Viral Amid Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce Buzz (Watch Video).

While fans have expressed overwhelming support for the star on social media, political analysts suggest the divorce row could be a test of his public image. By focusing his first communication on student welfare, Vijay appears to be prioritising his "Jana Nayagan" (People's Leader) persona as he prepares for a major party meeting in Thanjavur later this week.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of TVK Vijay). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).