Zee Studios and Prerna Arora’s Jatadhara trailer has triggered a nationwide response for its intense, emotional, and larger-than-life visuals. The raw, spiritually charged screen presence of Sudheer Babu and the menacing avatar of Sonakshi Sinha have left audiences both fascinated and shaken, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated releases of the year when the film hits cinemas on November 7, 2025.

Speaking about the overwhelming reaction, producer Prerna Arora said, “The kind of emotional and electric response the trailer has received is incredible. As a producer, belief is always the foundation. When I made films like Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Padman, those subjects had never entered mainstream cinema before either - yet they became global conversations. With Jatadhara, we had the same conviction, and seeing people connect so deeply is truly reassuring.”

Addressing the recent resurgence of supernatural cinema through titles like Stree 2, Munjya, and Kantara, Prerna insists that Jatadhara stands apart. “This isn’t a comedy or a folk fantasy,” she explained. “Jatadhara is raw, spiritually intense, and emotionally driven. It goes beyond black magic and fear. At its core, the film is about faith, innocence, and how ordinary people get pulled into extraordinary forces. The horror here isn’t just visual — it’s psychological, moral, and deeply human. We’re not trying to entertain darkness; we’re confronting the consequences of it.”

Tackling the theme of black magic, still considered taboo in many parts of India, Jatadhara takes an authentic and unflinching approach. “It’s real — not fictional,” Prerna said. “We live in an era of Instagram and podcasts, yet stories of black magic still emerge from big cities and influential circles. Jatadhara doesn’t sensationalise it; it treats it with honesty. Black magic isn’t a side-track here — it’s an integral narrative force that shapes the destiny of the characters.”

The film’s intense visuals and spiritual darkness naturally posed challenges during certification, but the team remained steadfast. “With a subject like this, we were fully prepared for the battle,” Prerna shared. “Coming from my last horror film Pari, I was clear that we wouldn’t dilute or compromise the film’s honesty. We received an A certificate with negligible cuts, which is exactly what we wanted. Jatadhara is meant to be experienced in its pure, unfiltered form. We’re extremely grateful to the censor board for understanding the soul of the film and passing it with such grace and faith.”

With Jatadhara, the makers aim to deliver a larger-than-life supernatural spectacle rooted in emotional truth, crafting a cinematic experience that challenges, unsettles, and moves audiences in equal measure.

