Kannada Actor Doddanna Dismisses Viral Death Rumours, Says THIS in Video Statement – WATCH

Veteran Kannada actor Sugurappa Doddanna, a beloved figure in South Indian cinema, has personally debunked viral death rumours that spread rapidly across social media platforms on Friday, June 12, 2026. The 76-year-old comedy legend released a video message confirming his well-being and urging his legion of fans and the public to disregard the baseless claims. ‘Tharki Chokro’ Singer Swaroop Khan Reacts After Being Mistakenly Declared Dead Online, Says Family Could Have Been Extremely Disturbed.

Doddanna Death Rumours Go Viral

The confusion began early on Friday when edited or AI-generated posts falsely claiming Doddanna's demise started circulating on various social media platforms, including WhatsApp groups. These posts, some featuring what appeared to be an AI-generated poster, quickly gained traction, causing widespread shock and concern among his fanbase and the Kannada film fraternity. Many fans and industry colleagues began sharing tribute messages, believing the unverified reports to be true.

Doddanna Dismisses Death Rumours With Video Message

Responding swiftly to the alarming misinformation, Doddanna himself stepped forward to clarify the situation. The actor released a video statement, which has since gone viral, reassuring everyone that he is "fine, alive, and healthy." In the video, reportedly filmed from his home in Bengaluru, Doddanna expressed his dismay at the malicious act and revealed that he had been inundated with calls from friends, family members, well-wishers, and media representatives since morning.

"I am receiving non-stop calls from my friends, family members, well-wishers, enquiring about my health since morning. I am going to file a complaint with cyber police to ensure that the culprits are punished," Doddanna stated in his video message. He further urged the public not to fall for such fake news, stating, "Please don't believe such false news." His clear and direct message brought immediate relief to thousands of concerned admirers across Karnataka and beyond.

Doddanna Says He Is Completely ‘Fine and Healthy’ Amid Death Rumours

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This is not the first time the veteran actor has been subjected to such a hoax, having faced similar situations in the past. Doddanna is celebrated for his extensive contributions to Kannada cinema, having appeared in over 800 films throughout his career spanning more than four decades. He debuted in 1981 with the film Koodi Balidare Swarga Sukha and is renowned for his versatile performances, ranging from memorable comedic roles to antagonists and character archetypes like policemen. Fact Check: Action Star Jackie Chan Is Alive; Viral Facebook Post Claiming Actor’s Death Is False, Fans Slam Yet Another Hoax (View Post).

His recent filmography includes appearances in Karataka Damanaka (2024), Santhosha Sangeetha (2024), X & Y (2025), and the 2026 drama Raktha Kashmira, reinforcing his enduring presence in the industry.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).