Kannada television actress Kavya Gowda's husband, Somasekhar, has been admitted to hospital after he was allegedly stabbed during a violent family dispute at their residence in Bengaluru. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events. The incident reportedly took place on Republic Day, January 26 and has drawn widespread public attention after Kavya addressed the media seeking justice.

What Allegedly Happened?

According to the FIR filed at Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station, the complaint was lodged by Kavya’s sister, Bhavya Gowda, on behalf of the couple. The FIR names Somasekhar’s brother Nandish, sister-in-law Prema, their father Ravikumar, and another woman identified as Priya as the accused. The complaint alleges that the group restrained, abused and physically assaulted the couple during a heated altercation. During the incident, Somasekhar was allegedly stabbed with a knife, while Kavya was also assaulted. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Bhavya stated in the complaint that Kavya had called her multiple times in distress, saying that she and her husband were being threatened and attacked inside their home. The FIR further claims that the accused issued threats to their lives during the confrontation. Police are examining whether the violence was premeditated or the result of a sudden escalation.

Family Dispute Led to Kavya Gowda Incident

Preliminary information suggests the incident stemmed from long-standing family disagreements. The couple reportedly lived in a joint family setup, where tensions had developed over household matters and child-related responsibilities. Investigators are assessing witness statements and physical evidence as part of the inquiry.

Kavya Gowda Seeks Legal Action

Speaking to the media, Kavya Gowda made strong allegations and demanded accountability. She said, “I am not someone who seeks publicity over trivial issues. My husband was stabbed, and I was assaulted. This should be punished according to the law. I want justice.” She also alleged that threats of sexual violence were made and said that footage from home surveillance cameras could support her claims.

About Kavya Gowda

Kavya Gowda is a well-known Kannada television actress who rose to popularity through serials such as Radha Ramana and Gandhari. She has maintained a largely private personal life and has stayed away from controversies until this incident.

Investigation Ongoing

Police have confirmed that a case has been registered and multiple statements are being recorded. Counter-complaints are also being examined as part of the probe. Authorities said further action will be taken based on medical reports, CCTV evidence and witness accounts. The investigation remains ongoing.

