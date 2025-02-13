Bengaluru, February 13: Padma Shree awardee Sukri Bommagowda, a folk singer belonging to the Halakki Vokkaliga tribe in Ankola, Karnataka died at her residence in the early hours of Thursday. The eighty-eight year old Bommagowda had been unwell for the past few days and had recently undergone treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru, sources said. She was honoured with the Hampi University's Nadoja Award in 2006, the Padma Shri in 2017, and the Janapada Shri, among other accolades.

Bommagowda, an anti-liqour activist, had also led a public movement against the rampant sale of liquor in her village decades ago. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences on social media 'X'.

"The loss to the cultural world due to the demise of renowned folk singer Sukri Bommagowda cannot be compensated. She was a born artist," posted the CM on Thursday morning. According to him, music was the life of "Sukriji", who became world famous through Halakki folk songs.

"Along with music, Sukri Bommagowda, who was also active in the anti-alcohol movement, had a life and achievements that are exemplary. I also share in the grief of the relatives and friends who have lost Sukri Bommagowda," wrote the CM.