Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 has entered its final stretch, with fans eagerly waiting to find out who will lift the trophy. The reality show, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, was originally scheduled to conclude on January 11, 2026 but was extended by the makers without officially confirming the revised finale date. As of January 13, six contestants remain in the race, and one more eviction is expected mid-week. Most fan communities and industry observers believe the grand finale is likely to take place on January 18, 2026. ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 12’ Shocks Viewers With Double Eviction Twist; Rakshitha and Dhruvanth’s Emotional Exit Turns Out To Be Fake.

‘Bigg Boss Kannada 12’ Finale OTT Date - See Post

Why January 18 Is the Most Likely Finale Date

The extended schedule has led to speculation about whether the finale will air on January 18 or January 25. January 18 appears more practical due to Sudeep’s upcoming commitments with the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). The CCL season begins on January 16, with Sudeep’s team, the Karnataka Bulldozers, playing the opening match against defending champions Punjab De Sher at 2 PM. The Bulldozers have no other fixtures that weekend, making it possible for Sudeep to return in time to shoot and host the grand finale. The following weekend presents logistical challenges, as the team is scheduled to play on January 23 and January 25 in Madurai. If the Bulldozers advance to the semifinals, Sudeep’s presence would be even more crucial, making January 25 a less likely option.

Where and When To Watch the Grand Finale

The grand finale is expected to be telecast on Colors Kannada and streamed on JioHotstar. Viewers can also access the live stream through OTTplay Premium. If the January 18 timeline holds, the finale episode will begin from 6.30 PM onwards.

Host: Kiccha Sudeep

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar (also available via OTTplay Premium)

Expected Streaming Date: January 18, 2026

Telecast Channel: Colors Kannada

Top 6 Contestants

As of now, the six contestants competing for the title are Ashwini Gowda, Gilli Nata, Kavya, Raghu, Dhruvanth, Rakshita Shetty and Dhanush. One contestant is expected to be eliminated following the mid-week voting results, narrowing the competition further before the finale. Among the remaining housemates, Gilli Nata is widely seen as a strong favourite to win. Ashwini Gowda and Dhruvanth are also gaining steady support from viewers and fan clubs. ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 12’: Premiere Date Announced on Actor Kiccha Sudeep’s Birthday, Surprise Awaited for Fans (Watch Video)

What To Expect in the Final Week

With just days left before the trophy is handed over, the final week is expected to include last eliminations, emotional moments, and special segments celebrating the season’s highlights. Fans can expect the grand finale to bring together the finalists, host Kiccha Sudeep, and special guests as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 is crowned.

